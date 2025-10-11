Filmfare Awards 2025 LIVE updates: Arijit Singh takes home award for Best Male Singer

The 70th Filmfare Awards, presented in association with Gujarat Tourism, has officially kicked off at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, celebrating excellence in Hindi cinema from the year 2024.

The star-studded evening promises a dazzling mix of glamour, emotion and cinematic brilliance as Bollywood’s finest gather for the industry’s most prestigious honour.

Filmfare Awards 2025: Who is Winning? The ceremony marks a special milestone, with superstar Shah Rukh Khan returning to host the show after nearly 17 years.

He is joined on stage by filmmaker Karan Johar and television favourite Maniesh Paul, forming a trio that promises sharp wit and seamless energy throughout the evening.

Audiences at the arena and across the country are witnessing a glittering spectacle featuring high-voltage performances by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, with the latter two making their Filmfare performance debuts.

Check out the list of winners: Best Male Debut: Lakshya for ‘Kill’

Best Female Debut: Nitanshi Goel for ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Best Debut Director: Kunal Kemmu for ‘Madgaon Express’ and Aditya Suhas Jambhale for ‘Article 370’

R.D. Burman Award for Upcoming Talent in Music: Achint Thakkar for ‘Jigra’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’

Best Playback Singer (Female): Madhubanti Bagchi for ‘Aaj Ki Raat’

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for ‘Sajini’

Best Lyrics: Prashant Pandey for ‘Sajini’

Best Music Album: Ram Sampath for ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Best Dialogue: Sneha Desai for ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Lifetime Achievement Award: Shyam Benegal

Best Story: Aditya Dhar and Monaal Thakar for ‘Article 370’