Filmfare Awards South 2026 winners: Pushpa 2 takes lead, Amitabh Bachchan wins for Kalki 2898 AD, check full list

Sneha Biswas
Published22 Feb 2026, 02:52 PM IST
The Filmfare Awards South 2026 was held in Kochi on Saturday. The star-studded event was attended by several notable actors, filmmakers, composers and others across the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries. This year, films like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Amaran won big across multiple categories. Among all the actors, Amitabh Bachchan fetched the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) award for his blockbuster pan-India release, Kalki 2898 AD. Check out the full winners list:

Filmfare Awards South 2026 winners

Malayalam

Best Film: Manjummel Boys

Best Director: Rahul Sadasivan for Bramayugam

Best Film (Critics): Ullozhukku and Kishkindha Kaandam (tie)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Mammootty for Bramayugam

Best Actor (Critics): Prithiviraj Sukumaran for Aadujeevitham and Asif Ali for Kishkinda Kaandam (tie)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Urvashi for Ullozhukku

Best Actress (Critics): Zarin Shihab for Aattam

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Vijayaraghavan for Kishkindha Kaandam

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Lijomol Jose for Her

Best Music Album: Sushin Shyam for Aavesham

Best Lyrics: Rafeeq Ahammed for Periyone (Aadujeevitham)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Jithin Raj for Periyone (Aadujeevitham)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu (ARM)

Best Cinematography: Joju George for Pani and Jithin Laal for ARM (tie)

Best Debut Male: K R Gokul for Aadujeevitham and Abhimanyu S Thilakan for Marco (tie)

Best Production Design: Methil Devika (Kadha Innuvare)

Best Cinematography: Sunil KS for Aadujeevitham

Breakthrough in filmmaking: Anand Ekarshi for Aattam

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sreenivasan and Sreekumaran Thampi

Cine Icon Award: Bhavana

Tamil

Best Film: Amaran

Best Director: PS Vinothraj for Kottukkaali and Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran (tie)

Best Film (Critics): Meiyazhagan

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Sivakarthikeyan for Amaran

Best Actor (Critics): Arvind Swamy for Meiyazhagan

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sai Pallavi for Amaran

Best Actress (Critics): Anna Ben for Kottukkaali

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Karthi for Meiyazhagan

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Parvathy for Thangalaan and Swasika for Lubber Pandhu (tie)

Best Music Album: GV Prakash Kumar for Amaran

Best Lyrics: Uma Devi for Yaari Ivan Yaaro in Meiyazhagan

Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan for Hey Minnale in Amaran

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shweta Mohan for Hey Minnale in Amaran

Best Cinematography- C.H. Sai for Amaran

Best Debut Director: Suresh Mari for J Baby and Tamizharasan Pachamuthu for Lubber Pandhu (tie)

Best Debut Male: Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)

Best Debut Female: Sri Gouri Priya (Lover)

Kannada

Best Film: Shakhahaari

Best Director: Prithvi Konanur (Hadinelentu)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Akshatha Pandavapura (Koli Esru)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Sriimurali (Bhageera)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Gopal Krishna Deshpande (Blink)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Priya Shatamarshan (Bheema)

Best Debut Male: Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri)

Best Debut Female: Bindu Shivaram (Kerebete)

Best Music Album: Arjun Janya (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Jaskaran Singh for Dwapara (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shruthi Prahlada for Hithalaka Karibyada (Karataka Damanaka)

Telugu

Best Film: Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Director: Sukumar for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Nivetha Thomas for 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Amitabh Bachchan for Kalki 2898 AD

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Anjali for Gangs of Godavari

Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics): Kajal Aggarwal for Satyabhama

Best Debut Female: Nayan Sarika (Gam Gam Ganesha), Nayan Sarika for Gam Gam Ganesha

Best Debut Male: Sandeep Saroj for Committee Kurrollu

Best Music Album: Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for Chuttamalle for Devara: Part 1

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sri Krishna for Kurchi Madathapetti for Guntur Kaaram