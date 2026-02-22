Filmfare Awards South 2026 winners: Pushpa 2 takes lead, Amitabh Bachchan wins for Kalki 2898 AD, check full list

The Filmfare Awards South 2026 was held in Kochi on Saturday. The star-studded event was attended by several notable actors, filmmakers, composers and others across the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries. This year, films like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Amaran won big across multiple categories. Among all the actors, Amitabh Bachchan fetched the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) award for his blockbuster pan-India release, Kalki 2898 AD. Check out the full winners list: