Filmfare Awards South 2026 winners: Pushpa 2 takes lead, Amitabh Bachchan wins for Kalki 2898 AD, check full list

The Filmfare Awards South 2026 was held in Kochi on Saturday. The star-studded event was attended by several notable actors, filmmakers, composers and others across the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries. This year, films like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Amaran won big across multiple categories. Among all the actors, Amitabh Bachchan fetched the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) award for his blockbuster pan-India release, Kalki 2898 AD. Check out the full winners list:
Best Film: Manjummel Boys
Best Director: Rahul Sadasivan for Bramayugam
Best Film (Critics): Ullozhukku and Kishkindha Kaandam (tie)
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Mammootty for Bramayugam
Best Actor (Critics): Prithiviraj Sukumaran for Aadujeevitham and Asif Ali for Kishkinda Kaandam (tie)
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Urvashi for Ullozhukku
Best Actress (Critics): Zarin Shihab for Aattam
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Vijayaraghavan for Kishkindha Kaandam
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Lijomol Jose for Her
Best Music Album: Sushin Shyam for Aavesham
Best Lyrics: Rafeeq Ahammed for Periyone (Aadujeevitham)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Jithin Raj for Periyone (Aadujeevitham)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu (ARM)
Best Debut Male: K R Gokul for Aadujeevitham and Abhimanyu S Thilakan for Marco (tie)
Best Production Design: Methil Devika (Kadha Innuvare)
Best Cinematography: Sunil KS for Aadujeevitham
Breakthrough in filmmaking: Anand Ekarshi for Aattam
Lifetime Achievement Award: Sreenivasan and Sreekumaran Thampi
Cine Icon Award: Bhavana
Best Film: Amaran
Best Director: PS Vinothraj for Kottukkaali and Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran (tie)
Best Film (Critics): Meiyazhagan
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Sivakarthikeyan for Amaran
Best Actor (Critics): Arvind Swamy for Meiyazhagan
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sai Pallavi for Amaran
Best Actress (Critics): Anna Ben for Kottukkaali
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Karthi for Meiyazhagan
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Parvathy for Thangalaan and Swasika for Lubber Pandhu (tie)
Best Music Album: GV Prakash Kumar for Amaran
Best Lyrics: Uma Devi for Yaari Ivan Yaaro in Meiyazhagan
Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan for Hey Minnale in Amaran
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shweta Mohan for Hey Minnale in Amaran
Best Cinematography- C.H. Sai for Amaran
Best Debut Director: Suresh Mari for J Baby and Tamizharasan Pachamuthu for Lubber Pandhu (tie)
Best Debut Male: Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)
Best Debut Female: Sri Gouri Priya (Lover)
Best Film: Shakhahaari
Best Director: Prithvi Konanur (Hadinelentu)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Akshatha Pandavapura (Koli Esru)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Sriimurali (Bhageera)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Gopal Krishna Deshpande (Blink)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Priya Shatamarshan (Bheema)
Best Debut Male: Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri)
Best Debut Female: Bindu Shivaram (Kerebete)
Best Music Album: Arjun Janya (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Jaskaran Singh for Dwapara (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shruthi Prahlada for Hithalaka Karibyada (Karataka Damanaka)
Best Film: Pushpa 2: The Rule
Best Director: Sukumar for Pushpa 2: The Rule
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Nivetha Thomas for 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2: The Rule
Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Amitabh Bachchan for Kalki 2898 AD
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Anjali for Gangs of Godavari
Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics): Kajal Aggarwal for Satyabhama
Best Debut Female: Nayan Sarika (Gam Gam Ganesha), Nayan Sarika for Gam Gam Ganesha
Best Debut Male: Sandeep Saroj for Committee Kurrollu
Best Music Album: Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa 2: The Rule
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for Chuttamalle for Devara: Part 1
Best Playback Singer (Male): Sri Krishna for Kurchi Madathapetti for Guntur Kaaram