Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker named festival director for 57th IFFI in Goa

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced the appointment of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker as the Festival Director for the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India. The annual film festival is scheduled to be held in Goa, a long-standing host of the prestigious event.

According to the ministry, Gowariker’s selection reflects his sustained engagement with IFFI over the years, along with his broader contribution to the evolution of cinematic storytelling and global film culture.

Long-standing association with the festival Gowariker has had a deep and enduring association with IFFI spanning several decades. In a statement issued by the ministry, the filmmaker expressed his appreciation for the opportunity, recalling his journey with the festival.

“It gives me immense pride and joy to serve as the Festival Director for the prestigious 57th International Film Festival of India, Goa. I feel privileged to have witnessed the evolution of this festival,” he said.

Reflecting on his association, Gowariker added, “From attending it in 1984 to continuing my association over the years, right up to 2024, when I served as the Jury President for International Cinema.”

He further acknowledged the legacy of the festival, stating, “To carry forward the legacy that has been created, nurtured, and expanded over the decades since 1952 by innumerable festival teams, is a great honour, accompanied by a renewed sense of responsibility.”

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Gowariker also said he looks forward to working closely with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Goa government in his new role.

A filmmaker known for scale and storytelling Ashutosh Gowariker is widely regarded as a prominent name in Indian cinema, recognised for blending storytelling with historical and socially relevant themes. His work often combines large-scale narratives with detailed character arcs and cultural context.

One of his most notable films, Lagaan (2001), achieved both commercial success and international recognition. The film was nominated for the Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category, bringing global attention to Indian cinema.

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He followed this with projects such as Swades (2004), which explored themes of identity and social responsibility, and Jodhaa Akbar (2008), a historical drama that further cemented his reputation for ambitious filmmaking.

Over the years, his body of work has been marked by attention to detail, layered narratives, and a focus on culturally significant subjects.

Appointment ties experience with festival legacy With Gowariker set to lead the 57th edition of International Film Festival of India, the appointment brings together his longstanding association with the festival and his contributions to Indian cinema.

IFFI, first held in 1952, remains one of India’s most prominent platforms for showcasing global and domestic cinema, drawing filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences from around the world.