Filmmaker Mohit Suris Saiyaara crosses ₹500 crore mark at global box office

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Filmmaker Mohit Suri's romance drama "Saiyaara", featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has amassed over ₹500 crores at the global box office, the makers said on Tuesday.

According to production banner Yash Raj Films, "Saiyaara" has become the "highest grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema".

"With Saiyaara, Mohit Suri hit his first 500 crore worldwide blockbuster and Ahaan-Aneet became the first debutants in the history of Indian cinema to enter the coveted ₹500 crore club when it comes to worldwide collections! Total overseas collection is now at a monstrous ₹507 crore gross is 18 days," the banner said in a statement.

"Saiyaara", which released in theatres on July 18, follows Krish, played by Pandey, an ambitious musician, and Vaani, played by Padda, a shy lyricist recovering from heartbreak.

“As a company, we share this historic success with the captain of the ship, Mohit Suri who has given this generation a defining love story they can call their own, the incredible debutants Ahaan & Aneet who made the world feel love on screen through their brilliant acting, Aditya Chopra for his unwavering guidance, the entire cast and crew of Saiyaara and everyone at YRF for their invaluable contribution towards making this film into a global phenomenon," said YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Calling the movie a "pure love story", Widhani said the film's success proves that the romance genre gets the most love from audiences if offered the right story.

"We are humbled with this success story and it fuels us to look for the next film that can break-out and make India proud globally.

"It’s deeply encouraging to see young audiences lead the way in embracing this film, disproving doubts about their theatrical participation. Thank you to every viewer, everywhere, for making Saiyaara the defining love story of our time," he added.