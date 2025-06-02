Filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran dies of cardiac arrest while travelling

Acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran has died at the age of 47 after suffering a cardiac arrest during a return trip from Madurai to Chennai.
Sources close to the director revealed that Sugumaran was travelling by bus after a work meeting in Madurai, where he had just narrated a new script to a producer. According to the sources, he suddenly experienced intense chest pain during the journey.
“He was set to return to Chennai by bus when the incident occurred,” said a source. “He complained of pain and was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors could not resuscitate him.”
Sugumaran began his career as a writer and assistant director, gaining recognition for his work with filmmaker Balu Mahendra and later with Vetrimaaran. He made his directorial debut with ‘Madha Yaanai Koottam’ in 2013, a film praised for its realistic storytelling and rural backdrop.
Though he directed only a handful of films, Sugumaran earned a strong reputation for his grounded narratives and honest filmmaking. His sudden passing has shocked the Tamil film industry and his fans alike.
“He was a quiet, thoughtful director who told meaningful stories,” one colleague shared. “He had so much more to give.”
The director had been working on a new project titled Therum Porum.
His acclaimed project ‘Madha Yaanai Koottam’ can be streamed on streaming platforms Zee5 and Prime Video.
Vikram Sugumaran is survived by his wife and children.
