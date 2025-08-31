‘My co-conspirator…’: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, Shahid Kapoor share heartfelt posts as they wrap up their 4th project

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up the shooting for his fourth project with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, which he called a “special collaboration.”

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj have previously worked together on three projects, including Kaminey and Haider. This untitled project marks their fourth collaboration.

In a heartfelt post for the director, Kapoor shared a picture with Bhardwaj and announced the wrap of his upcoming movie.

“And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man, Vishal Bhardwaj. Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done,” the actor wrote.

“As always it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY I am HAIDER and now I am ……..,” he added.

Vishal Bhardwaj shared Shahid Kapoor's post on his Instagram story and called him his “co-conspirator”.

“My co-conspirator; with him, even the simplest moments bloom into something rare and radiant,” the filmmaker wrote for Kapoor.

About Vishal Bhardwaj-Shahid Kapoor's new movie According to Shahid Kapoor's Instagram post, the untitled movie will also feature Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary and Disha Patani.

“This post can’t be complete without including the stellar cast Tripti Dimri who I had a total blast with. Watch out for her act in this one. Nana Patekar, thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together, Farida Jalal ji for your warmth and grace, Avinash Tiwary for your playlist on that drive, can’t reveal much more here, brother Hussain Dalal, who completes me and is a total rager in the film,” Kapoor wrote.

“Have to say Disha Patani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can’t wait to collaborate again you are so much fun,” he added.

Kapoor also hinted at a secret actor in the movie, and said, “And there’s is one more actor one of my favs who can’t really be revealed but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one.”

“And lastly, Nadiadwala for putting this all together. This one’s SUPER SPECIAL,” he noted.

Vishal Bhardwaj-Shahid Kapoor movies The duo have previously worked together on three movies, all of which received critical acclaim. These are the following movies Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor have worked together on: