Final Destination 7 in development as Bloodlines becomes franchise’s highest-grossing film

Horror fans, get ready — ‘Final Destination 7’ is officially on the way.

Advertisement

Following the massive success of ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’, New Line Cinema is moving forward with a seventh film in the long-running franchise.

‘Final Destination’ to return with a seventh film in the franchise Lori Evans Taylor, who co-wrote ‘Bloodlines’, is returning to write the new instalment. The previous film revived the series after a 14-year break and proved that the appetite for creative, death-defying horror remains strong. Taylor had teamed up with Gary Busick for ‘Bloodlines’, introducing a storyline where Death’s curse continued through generations.

‘Bloodlines’, the sixth entry in the franchise, was released in May 2025 and debuted at No. 1 at the global box office. It made $51 million in its opening weekend in the U.S. — the best launch in the series’ 25-year history. It went on to earn $286 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing ‘Final Destination’ film to date.

Advertisement

The ‘Final Destination’ series, known for its inventive death scenes and the idea that you can’t cheat Death, has now brought in more than $983 million globally. It is New Line’s third-biggest horror franchise, sitting just behind The Conjuring universe and the It movies.

More about the film Returning to produce the new film are Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich. Warren Zide, who has been involved with the series since the beginning, will serve as executive producer.

No release date or cast details have been announced yet, but with ‘Final Destination’ 7 now in development, fans can expect more suspenseful twists, near-misses, and of course, the return of the series’ true star — Death itself.