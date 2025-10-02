Final Destination Bloodlines on OTT: When and where to watch the supernatural horror film in India

Final Destination Bloodlines on OTT: The latest instalment in the iconic Final Destination franchise is all set to mark its debut on OTT in India. Final Destination Bloodlines is the sixth instalment, bringing back a new plot with ever bigger chilling scenes, unexpected doom, and a supernatural take on horror.

Final Destination Bloodlines on OTT Months after its release earlier this year, Final Destination Bloodlines will be streaming online for the Indian audience. Fans who missed out on its theatrical release can watch the film online.

When and where to watch Final Destination Bloodlines on OTT Final Destination Bloodlines will be streaming on JioHotstar, starting from 16 October. In India, it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Anyone will be able to enjoy the supernatural horror film from the comfort of their homes using smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, tablets, computers and more.

Apart from this, Final Destination Bloodlines is already available for rent in India. Anyone can rent it on Prime Video and Apple TV+ for ₹149 and skip the wait for the OTT release.

About Final Destination Bloodlines: Makers, cast, plot Final Destination Bloodlines revived the 25 year old franchise after a dormant 14 years after its last release in 2011, Final Desination 5.

The latest instalment is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. It stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.

The film revolves around Stefanie, a college student who stumbles upon a terrifying secret buried in her family’s past, a curse that seems intertwined with death. Her grandmother’s shocking history of using premonitions to save lives unleashed a deadly chain of events, and now death is coming for her. As Stefanie races against time to break the curse, the plot twists in every step following the franchise's signature style.

Final Destination Bloodlines box office business Final Destination Bloodlines performed well, raking in over ₹2,430 crore worldwide, with ₹74.75 crore earned in India alone, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.com. It received a positive response from the audiences and critics.

After the success of the film, the makers announced the seventh instalment.

Writer Lori Evans Taylor, who worked on Final Destination Bloodlines as a co-writer alongside Gary Busick, will be returning to draft the screenplay of the upcoming installment, as per Variety.