'Final Destination: Bloodlines' OTT release: When and where to watch this horror movie

After a strong theatrical run, Final Destination: Bloodlines—the sixth instalment in the high-grossing horror franchise—has landed on OTT platforms, giving digital audiences a chance to catch up with the latest chapter in the cult series.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film premiered in theatres on May 16 and arrived on Amazon Prime Video India on June 17. With a global box office collection of $271.7 million, it has already become the most commercially successful film in the Final Destination franchise to date.

Where to watch in India Final Destination: Bloodlines is currently available on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film can be rented for ₹399 or purchased for ₹499. It’s also available on Apple TV with similar rental and purchase options.

For audiences in the U.S., Warner Bros. has also made the title available on platforms like Fandango at Home and Movies Anywhere, with a physical release—including Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Steelbook editions—scheduled for July 22. A collector’s box set of all six Final Destination films will also hit the shelves that day.

Plot overview: A supernatural legacy returns The film introduces a new protagonist, Stefani Reyes (played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana), who begins experiencing disturbing premonitions tied to her family’s past, specifically, a catastrophic hotel collapse from 1968. As Stefani investigates the eerie visions, she uncovers a multigenerational curse linked to her grandmother, Iris Campbell. The narrative plays on the franchise’s hallmark theme—death’s unstoppable pursuit—with a fresh twist centred on inherited trauma.

Tony Todd reprises his role as the ominous William Bludworth, anchoring the story in franchise continuity.

Box office performance: A franchise high point Bloodlines opened to ₹4.5 crore in India and has grossed over ₹76 crore domestically, despite competition from Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning and local titles. In North America, the film earned $130.64 million, ranking it among the top 20 highest-grossing horror films of all time in the region. Its international earnings stood at $141.1 million, pushing the global total past $271 million against a $50 million production budget.

Critical reception has also been favourable, with the film holding a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the best-reviewed entry in the franchise.