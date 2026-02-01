Final Grammy Awards Predictions: Meet the front-runners and challengers ahead of major showdown

As the 2026 Grammy Awards approach, music fans and industry experts are weighing up who might take home the most coveted trophies on music’s biggest night. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on 1 February 2026 in Los Angeles, hosted by Trevor Noah, and are set to honour outstanding achievements across genres. This year’s field is packed with strong contenders — from global superstars to rising talents — in categories ranging from Album of the Year to Best New Artist and beyond.
Front-runner: Bad Bunny
Strong challenger: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga
Front-runner: Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Strong challenger: Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish
Front-runner: Golden
Strong challenger: Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Kendrick & SZA
Front-runner: Olivia Dean
Strong challenger: Leon Thomas, Sombr
Front-runner: Sabrina Carpenter — 'Manchild'
Strong challenger: Lady Gaga — 'Disease' or Justin Beiber - 'Diasies'
Front-runner: Lady Gaga — “Mayhem”
Strong challenger: Sabrina Carpenter — “Man’s Best Friend”
Front-runner: Elton John & Brandi Carlile — “Who Believes in Angels?”
Strong challenger: Laufey — “A Matter of Time”
Front-runner: Rosé & Bruno Mars — “APT.”
Strong challenger: KPop Demon Hunters — “Golden”
Front-runner: “Golden” — “KPop Demon Hunters”
Strong challenger: “I Lied to You” — “Sinners”
Front-runner: 'KPop Demon Hunters'
Strong challenger: 'Wicked', 'F1'
Front-runner: 'Maybe Happy Ending'
Strong challenger: 'Death Becomes Her'
Front-runner: “Music by John Williams”
Strong challenger: “Raye: Live at the Royal Albert Hall”
Front-runner: Doechii — 'Anxiety'
Strong challenger: Sabrina Carpenter — 'Manchild'
Front-runner: Karol G — “Tropicoqueta”
Strong challenger: Natalia Lafourcade — “Cancionera”
Front-runner: Kelsea Ballerini — “Patterns”
Strong challenger: Tyler Childers — “Snipe Hunter”
Front-runner: Kendrick Lamar — “GNX”
Strong challenger: Tyler, the Creator — “Chromakopia”
Progressive R&B Album
Front-runner: FLO — “Access All Areas”
Strong challenger: Durand Bernarr — “Bloom”
R&B Album
Front-runner: Leon Thomas — “MUTT”
Strong challenger: Teyana Taylor — “Escape Room”
Front-runner: Deftones — “Private Music”
Strong challenger: Yungblud — “Idols”
Front-runner: “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”
Strong challenger: “Chromakopia”
Front-runner: Amy Allen
Strong challenger: Tobias Jesso Jr.
Across the board, this year’s Grammy predictions underscore the diversity of contemporary music and the growing global influence of different sounds and voices.
While Album of the Year and the General Field categories — which also include Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist — draw the most attention, the full slate of awards honours excellence in fields as varied as musical theatre, Latin Pop, visual media song, and music film.
With strong favourites like Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Olivia Dean and Sabrina Carpenter leading the race, the 2026 Grammy Awards promise to be a fascinating showcase of musical achievement.
