Finally hooked! Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tie the knot — When and where?

One of South India's highest-paid actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly tied the tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on Monday morning. Asper Hindustan Times report, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony which was attended by only close friends and family.

Advertisement

The low-key wedding took place at Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre, a source informed HT, where only thirty guests were present. The 38-year-old actress was dressed in a traditional “red saree for the wedding.” Although no official statement has been released by the couple. From professional collaboration to wedlock, their relationship evolved over the years after Raj Nidimoru's divorce in 2022.

The speculation around their secret marriage ceremony began doing the rounds on social media from Sunday night since director Raj Nidimoru's former wife Sshyamali De made a cryptic post that stated, “Desperate people do desperate things."

Sshyamali De makes cryptic post ahead of ex-husband Raj Nidimoru's wedding.

Previously, Sshyamali De had shared another cryptic post that said, “Through the bond of past debts, one becomes connected with pets, spouse, children, and home. When those karmic debts are exhausted, those relationships come to an end, and with them, the associated joys and sorrows cease.”

Advertisement