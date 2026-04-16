‘Finest actor of our generation’: Namit Malhotra on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana

As buzz grows around Ramayana, producer Namit Malhotra has shared a heartfelt message for Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in the film.

In a post on X (formely Twitter), Malhotra reflected on their long-standing association, recalling how their families have shared a bond over decades. “From watching our fathers share meals and laughter to now, four decades later, coming together to tell one of the greatest epics of all time… it’s been quite a journey,” he wrote.

He also spoke about Kapoor’s professional journey, acknowledging the actor’s resilience and growth over the years. “I have witnessed your journey closely — the highs, the setbacks, the quiet resilience, and the way you’ve stayed grounded both on and off screen,” Malhotra added.

‘No One Better To Portray Lord Rama’

The producer went on to express strong confidence in Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Rama, stating that he believes the actor is the best choice for the role.

“There was never a doubt in my mind. There is no one better to portray Lord Rama. You are, without doubt, the finest actor of our generation,” Malhotra wrote.

He also congratulated Kapoor on being named among TIME 100 Most Influential People 2026, calling the recognition “absolutely deserving” and noting that it is “great to see the world take notice” of his talent.

Check out the tweet here:

Star-Studded Cast And Music Collaboration

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features a high-profile cast bringing key characters from the epic to screen.

Alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the film stars Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Ravi Dubey will be seen as Lakshman, while Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman.

The project also brings together two globally recognised composers — Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman — who are collaborating on the film’s music score.

Release Timeline

Ramayana Part One is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in October 2026, ahead of the Diwali festive season.

The film is among the most anticipated upcoming Hindi releases, with expectations riding high on its scale, casting and storytelling approach.

Building Anticipation Around A Mythological Epic With its ensemble cast, international music collaboration and backing from a major production house, Ramayana has been positioned as a large-scale cinematic adaptation of one of India’s most enduring epics.