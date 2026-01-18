Finn Wolfhards Stranger Things co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin crash SNL monologue, trio quips 'Not kids'

Los Angeles [US], January 18 (ANI): 'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard's latest stint on Saturday Night Live was hilariously crashed by his long-time co-stars and friends Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.

In the superhit Netflix show, Wolfhard played the character of Mike Wheeler, while Gaten and Caleb were seen as Dustin and Lucas, respectively.

During his SNL opening monologue, Finn Wolfhard joked about finally being an adult, only to find his friends joining in. Addressing the conclusion of 'Stranger Things', Wolfhard playfully said, "I know a lot of people still see me as the kid from Stranger Things, right? But I'm 23 now, and I'm proud to officially announce that I am a man. Oh yeah, that's right. Things are different now. Like, for example, I have facial hair. Can we zoom in on it? It might only be one hair, but the party starts when the first guest arrives," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"Meet the new me, the man me. Stranger Things is over, and I'm not a kid anymore," he added, as Caleb and Gaten crashed in the show, exclaiming, "And neither are we!", leaving the audience erupting in applause.

"We're former child stars, and any time you read 'Former child star' in a headline, it can only mean good things," they said.

Finn Wolfhard's SNL stint arrived weeks after the actor spoke about his plans to focus more on music, adding that he does not have any acting projects lined up.

"I definitely want to pursue and keep acting, but only if it's something that I'm really in love with. Other than that, I'm probably going to tour a little bit with my band next year and put out another album. I have some music that I've written over the last two years that I want to record," he said, as quoted by Deadline.