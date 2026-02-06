FIR filed in Lucknow against Ghooskhor Pandat over alleged 'caste insult'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): An FIR has been registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against the makers of the web series 'Ghooskhor Pandat' over allegations that its title and content "hurt religious and caste sentiments" and threaten public harmony.

The action follows directions to take strict measures against content that disturbs social peace, officials said.

According to the Lucknow Police, the Station House Officer of Kotwali Hazratganj, Inspector Vikram Singh, took cognisance of complaints related to the film/web series, which is stated to be broadcast on social media and an OTT platform.

The police said that prima facie the title has been deliberately framed to target and insult a particular community--specifically the Brahmin community, by associating the term "Pandat" with corruption.

Authorities cited widespread anger and resentment among members of the Brahmin community and various social organisations over the name and alleged content of the film.

The police noted that some organisations have warned of aggressive protests, raising concerns about law and order and the potential disruption of social harmony.

In view of the sensitive circumstances, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections against the film's director, Neeraj Pandey and his team.

The police stated that further legal proceedings and investigation are underway, adding that a policy of zero tolerance will be followed against any attempt to hurt community sentiments or disturb public peace.

The police action comes amid parallel legal proceedings in Delhi. A writ petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of an upcoming Netflix film titled Ghooskhor Pandat.

The petition, filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal, alleges that the title and proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive.

The petitioner claims that linking the term "Pandat" with bribery and immoral conduct harms the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community and undermines the historical and cultural significance of the term, which he says signifies scholarship, ethical conduct and spiritual guidance.

The plea contends that the portrayal amounts to stereotyping and vilification of an entire religious and social community.

The petition argues that the impugned content violates fundamental rights under Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution, while acknowledging that freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) is subject to reasonable restrictions.

