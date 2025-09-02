FIR lodged against Sanjay Leela Bhansali alleging fraud & misbehaviour during Love & War production

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two others in Bikaner, Rajasthan, for alleged misbehaviour and breach of trust during the production of Love & War, as per the police. Bhansali's upcoming film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

FIR lodged against Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘fraud, misbehaviour’ According to news agency PTI, the complaint was filed by Prateek Raj Mathur. In his complaint, he claimed that he was given a contract as a line producer by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but it was later cancelled, Circle Officer (Bikaner Sadar) Vishal Jangid said.

Love & War production controversy The complainant further said that Bhansali and two of his team members removed him from the project but without payment, after assigning him responsibilities as the line producer.

Mathur has also claimed that he handled all the arrangements for the shoot of Love & War, including liaising with government departments. But when he went to meet the film team at a hotel, he alleged that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others misbehaved with him.

As per the report, the FIR was registered under charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation against Bhansali, Arvind Gill and Utkarsh Bali at Bichhwal police station on Monday following a court order.

The case is currently being probed by Bichhwal SHO Govind Singh Charan, as per the agency.

About Love & War Billed as a love saga in times of conflict, Love & War is said to be set in the 60s and 70s. It is rumoured to be a remake of Sangam, the classic starring Raj Kapoor, Vyjanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar.

However, Bhansali previously denied the reports.

Interestingly, some parts of the filming took place at an air base in Jodhpur, raising further speculations about being a remake of the Kapoor-starrer.

Much like Love & War, Sangam featured two leads playing Indian Air Force pilots.

Meanwhile, Love & War is scheduled to release on 20 March 2026.

The film was officially announced in January 2024.