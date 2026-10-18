Firing at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu; actor safe, two including his driver injured

Unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, though the actor escaped unhurt, police said.
The incident occurred near Pushpa Park, within the jurisdiction of Juhu police station in the western suburb. Police are reconstructing the sequence of events leading up to the firing, an official said.
"Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident," the official reiterated.
According to preliminary reports, an unidentified individual fired at the car carrying the actor and his friend. A video circulating on social media purportedly shows a person opening fire at the vehicle, news agency PTI reported.
Police have launched a manhunt to identify and apprehend those involved. Specialised teams are examining CCTV footage from the area to gather leads, the official added.
Meanwhile, a purported social media post claiming responsibility for the firing incident has surfaced online.
"Those in Mumbai Industry Who Work With Salman Khan and Don’t Listen to Us Will Meet the Same Fate," the unverified post stated.
The authenticity of the post and its alleged connection to the firing incident remain unverified.
Earlier in 2024, a case was registered against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident outside the house of actor Salman Khan, police said. The police said that Anmol Bishnoi, who is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, wrote about the firing incident on Facebook and used threatening language.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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