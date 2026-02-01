Firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's house: Police records filmmaker's statement for second time

Firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's house: On Sunday morning, Mumbai police reached filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai home to record his statement for the second time. The forensic team also arrived for another round of investigation after the firing incident outside the residence. Four rounds of bullets were fired in the early hours of Sunday.

The team was spotted on the balcony of the director’s house during the investigation.

Police on firing outside Rohit Shetty's house As per news agency ANI, the Mumbai Crime Branch is probing the incident. 12 special teams have been formed to nab the suspects involved in the firing incident, Police said.

On Sunday, assailants fired four rounds outside Shetty's house in the Juhu area. Police and forensic teams soon reached the location and secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination.

Officials said an investigation is underway to probe all possible angles and identify those responsible for the firing. However, the reason behind the firing is not revealed.

Mumbai Police added, “Following this, heavy police security has been deployed around Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu. The police are currently investigating the matter diligently and exploring every possible angle to identify the perpetrators. The motive behind the attack is still unknown.”

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Security beefed up Heavy security has been deployed outside the spot. Visuals showed police waiting outside Shetty's house. Additionally, police vehicles, barricades and officers were spotted stationed outside the building, following the incident.

