First lady Melania Trump previews new film at private White House screening

Film offers rare behind-the-scenes access to Melania Trump

Global premiere on January 30

First lady to ring NYSE opening bell to promote film

By Bo Erickson

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - First lady Melania Trump hosted a private White House screening on Saturday of a new film documenting her life in the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, the White House said.

The movie, "Melania," is set for a global release on January 30. Saturday's showing was the first time the president, her family and close friends saw the film in full, said Marc Beckman, the first lady’s outside adviser and agent.

The film offers rare behind-the-scenes access to the first lady, who has kept a low public profile during her husband’s second term. The trailer opens on Inauguration Day in January 2025, showing her donning a navy wide-brimmed hat for the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. It also depicts her role as an adviser to the president, including a moment in which she encourages him to emphasize “peacemaker and unifier” in his inaugural address.

Saturday's East Room screening followed the president's tariff threat to Canada, defense of federal agents after a fatal shooting in Minnesota, and preparation for a winter storm barreling through the southern U.S.

About 70 people across the cultural spectrum attended, including former professional boxer Mike Tyson and Jordan's Queen Rania, who is featured in the film's trailer, a person familiar with the event said.

Other attendees included Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon MGM Studios head Mike Hopkins, and film director Brett Ratner, as well as Larry Culp, the CEO of General Electric.

Beckman, who produced the film, oversaw the $40 million movie deal with Amazon MGM Studios, plus a follow-up documentary series set for release later this year focusing on some of Melania Trump's priorities, including children in foster care.

PREMIERE THIS WEEK

"This is not a political film at all," Beckman said in an interview this week, adding that the first lady spearheaded the film's creative direction.

The movie highlights her fashion choices, diplomatic engagements and the operations surrounding her Secret Service protection. Beckman said viewers also will see moments that capture the president's sense of humor.

Ahead of the public theatrical release of the film next week, the president and first lady will attend a premiere on Thursday at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center by the Trump-appointed board of directors.