First look of Harry Potter series revealed with young Harry in Gryffindor cloak

The first look from the upcoming Harry Potter television series has been released, offering fans an early glimpse into the new adaptation of the popular fantasy story.

See pic: Harry Potter series first look shows young Harry The image, shared on the show’s official Instagram page, features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter. The character is seen from behind as he walks towards the Quidditch pitch, wearing a red and gold cloak that represents Hogwarts’ Gryffindor house.

They shared the picture with the caption, “Tomorrow ⚡️(sic).”

The cloak also carries his last name and player number on the back. In front of him, a large group of students can be seen entering the pitch, which is decorated with flags representing Gryffindor and Hufflepuff.

The visual focuses on the atmosphere of Hogwarts and hints at the importance of Quidditch in the series. While the image does not reveal the character’s face, it sets the tone for the show and gives a sense of scale, with multiple students and house colours visible across the pitch.

More about the show The series, titled Harry Potter, is an upcoming fantasy television adaptation developed for HBO. It is based on the well-known series of books by British author J. K. Rowling. The project is being produced by HBO Entertainment in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television, Brontë Film & TV, and Heyday Films.

Alongside Dominic McLaughlin in the lead role, the show features Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The wider cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

The television series aims to bring a fresh retelling of the original story, which follows Harry Potter, a young wizard, as he attends Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and discovers his place in the magical world. The narrative explores his friendships, challenges, and encounters with dark forces.

Filmmakers have indicated that the series will closely follow the source material, with each season expected to cover different parts of the books in greater detail than the earlier film adaptations. This approach is likely to allow more time for character development and storytelling.