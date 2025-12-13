First Rohingya film Lost Land wins Best Film at Red Sea International Film Festival

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], December 13 (ANI): Japanese filmmaker Akio Fujimoto's Lost Land' - the first feature film shot entirely in the Rohingya language - has bagged the Best Film Award at the Red Sea International Film Festival this year.

The Rohingya refugee drama took home the top prize, the Golden Yusr for best film, along with a cash prize of USD 100,000 for the filmmaker, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fujimoto accepted the award from 'Anora' filmmaker Sean Baker, who was the head of the Red Sea Competition jury.

'Lost Land' is described as an intimate portrait of two siblings who seek to flee persecution in Myanmar.

"With nothing but vague directions and each other, nine-year-old Somira and her younger brother Shafi begin a harrowing journey to join an uncle in Malaysia, crossing borders by sea and land and navigating a world shaped by smugglers, fear, and exploitation," the official synopsis reads, as per Deadline.

Earlier this year, Akio Fujimoto's film had its world premiere in the Orizzonti section at the Venice Film Festival. It also received the special jury prize.

'Lost Land' also bagged the jury grand prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Besides the 'Golden Yusr', Cherien Dabis' family drama, 'All That's Left of You' won the Silver Yusr and a USD 30,000 cash prize.

It is also Jordan's official submission for the Oscars, one of three films about Palestinian history.

Among other key winners are:

Yusr Jury Prize USD 10,000 prize: Hijra by Shahad Ameen

Yusr Best Director USD 10,000 prize: Ameer Fakher Eldin for Yunan

Yusr Best Actor: George Khabbaz for Yunan

Yusr Best Actress: Seo Su-Bin for The World of Love

Film AlUla Best Saudi Film Award: Hijra by Shahad Ameen

The 2025 edition of the Red Sea Film Festival officially concludes on December 13 after days of drawing celebrities from around the world.