Five new OTT releases this week: From Dead End Job to Meethe Mein Kya Hai, what to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar

The latest OTT releases bring a mix of crime, action, horror and family drama to streaming platforms in India. Several new titles arrived on 30 October, giving viewers a range of films and series to watch. The line-up includes Sundeep Kishan's Tamil action film Sigma, the crime thriller series Akka and the Korean horror series Dead-End Job on Netflix.

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Meanwhile, Mirzapur: The Movie has arrived on Amazon Prime Video with an extended version, while GV Prakash Kumar's Tamil film Immortal is now available on SonyLIV. Netflix has also added the Hindi family drama Meethe Mein Kya Hai, starring Ritwik Bhowmik and Rohini Hattangadi.

Here is a look at the six new releases, their stories and where to watch them.

Also Read | Mirzapur The Movie OTT release date: When and where to watch online

1. Sigma Starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, Sigma is a Tamil action film directed by Jason Sanjay. The story follows Guru, who is struggling with debt while trying to save his late mother's library. His situation takes an unexpected turn when he gets hold of a key linked to a gangster's hidden fortune.

The discovery pulls him into a dangerous situation involving crime, money and powerful enemies. The film also features Sampath Raj, Raju Sundaram and Shiv Panditt. It is available on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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2. Akka Akka brings Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte together in a crime thriller set in a fictional kingdom ruled by women. The five-episode series follows Bhavani, a powerful matriarch who faces a challenge from Rudra, a rebel determined to take control of her land and legacy.

Tanvi Azmi is also part of the cast. Written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, the series is set in the 1980s and explores power struggles, rivalries and the fight to protect an established order. All five episodes are available on Netflix.

3. Dead-End Job For viewers looking for a Korean series, Dead-End Job combines horror, mystery and fantasy. The story follows Hyeok-jun, a man dealing with serious debt who comes across an advertisement for a part-time job offering unusually high pay.

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He joins a mysterious staffing agency and is sent to work at what appears to be an ordinary convenience store. However, he soon discovers that the job involves terrifying experiences, and each shift could put his life at risk.

The series stars Lee Jae-wook, Ko Min-si, Kim Min-ha and Lee Hee-jun. It began streaming on Netflix on 30 October.

4. Meethe Mein Kya Hai Meethe Mein Kya Hai is a Hindi family drama starring Ritwik Bhowmik, Rohini Hattangadi and Ayesha Raza. The film follows a young widower whose grief begins to ease when he attends a family reunion during Diwali.

However, the celebrations take an unexpected turn when his sister announces a surprise marriage. The news brings tensions and confusion into the family gathering, changing the mood of the reunion.

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The film is directed by Radhika Bansal and is available on Netflix. It is a movie, not a series.

5. Mirzapur: The Movie The popular crime franchise returns with Mirzapur: The Movie, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film features Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

The story brings viewers back to the violent world of Mirzapur, where rival groups fight for control. It also introduces a new challenger, Babban Babua, whose arrival adds to the power struggle. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

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6. Immortal The Tamil romantic horror film Immortal, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, is now available on SonyLIV. Directed by Mariyappan Chinna, the film follows a young man who is struggling to find a place to stay.

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He gets an unexpected opportunity to rent a room from a mysterious woman. What initially appears to be a dream arrangement gradually turns disturbing as he becomes involved in a supernatural mystery.

The film also features TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan and Lollu Sabha Maaran. It is available on SonyLIV in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

All six titles are available for streaming.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.