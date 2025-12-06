Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 receives disappointing initial Rotten Tomatoes rating

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has started its first week with a disappointing reaction from critics.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 debuts with a low score on Rotten Tomatoes Ahead of its theatrical premiere on 5 December, the film debuted with a very low 13% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the worst-rated horror movies of 2025 so far.

The score is based on 46 critic reviews at the time of writing and may change as more reviews come in.

Advertisement

The low score places the sequel far below the first Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, which received a 33% critic rating. It also puts the movie in the same group as some of the poorest-rated horror titles of the year, including The Ritual (9%), Bloat (29%), The Home (30%), The Woman in the Yard (41%), and Vicious (44%).

As of now, there is no audience score for the sequel because it has fewer than 50 verified audience ratings. For comparison, the first film holds a much more positive 86% audience score.

Story continues with new twists Directed by Emma Tammi and written by series creator Scott Cawthon, the sequel continues the story from the popular horror video game franchise. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 follows Abby Schmidt, played by Piper Rubio, one year after the events of the first film. Abby returns to reunite with the animatronic characters, and this sets off a series of events that reveal the dark beginnings of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

Advertisement

Also Read | Critics slam Meghan Markle’s Netflix show as ratings nosedive

The cast features many returning actors, including Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Matthew Lillard, Theodus Crane, and Kellen Goff. New cast members joining the franchise include Skeet Ulrich, Mckenna Grace, Teo Briones, Freddy Carter, Wayne Knight, and Megan Fox. Popular YouTuber Matthew “MatPat” Patrick also joins the film as the new voice of Toy Bonnie.

Critics call the sequel messy and unfocused Critic reviews so far have been largely negative. Many reviewers describe the movie as messy, confusing, and poorly written. They say the plot feels complicated and filled with unnecessary details, plot holes, and moments that rely too heavily on video-game logic. Several critics also mention that the scares are weak, depending on familiar jump scares rather than strong atmosphere or tension.

Advertisement

A few critics offer mild praise. Some say the movie includes better fan service, improved villains, and stronger practical effects. Still, most agree that the film feels unfocused and rushed, making it unlikely to appeal to viewers who are not already fans of the franchise.

Also Read | Wednesday Season 2 sets new milestone with its Rotten Tomatoes score

FAQs 1. What is the Rotten Tomatoes score for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2? Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 currently has a 13% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the lowest-rated horror movies of 2025.