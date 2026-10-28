Five OTT releases to watch between October 28 and 30: Dhindora Season 1, Baththa, Akka and more on Netflix, SonyLIV

The final week of October brings a mix of comedy, crime, family drama and horror to streaming platforms, giving viewers several new titles to choose from between 28 and 30 October. The upcoming releases include a comedy series led by Bhuvan Bam, a Tamil film starring Vijay Sethupathi and a gangster drama featuring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte.

Five OTT releases to watch this week

1. Akka

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte headline Akka, a gangster series set in the fictional kingdom of Pernuru during the 1980s. The series premieres on Netflix on 30 October and is produced by YRF Entertainment. Dharmaraj Shetty makes his directorial debut with the project.

Suresh plays Bhavani, while Apte portrays Rudra. Both characters occupy positions of power in a world shaped by generations of women who have built and protected their kingdom. However, their contrasting ambitions and beliefs threaten to upset the established order.

The story centres on power, loyalty, rivalry and the struggle to protect a legacy. The series also features Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar and Monica Panwar.

2. Dhindora Season 1

Bhuvan Bam's comedy series Dhindora arrives on Netflix on 28 October. The first season originally premiered on YouTube in 2021 and follows a middle-class family whose lives change after the father, Babloo, wins a lottery worth ₹11 crore.

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The unexpected fortune brings a series of misunderstandings, arguments and comic situations, as the family tries to deal with the possibilities that come with sudden wealth. Bam plays multiple characters in the series, including members of the central family. The cast also features Gayatri Bhardwaj and Jeeveshu Ahluwalia.

3. Baththa

Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film Baththa will begin streaming on Netflix on October 29, less than a month after its theatrical release on October 1. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and presented by Atlee, the film combines gangster drama, comedy and emotional storytelling.

Set in 1980s North Chennai, the story follows a feared local gangster whose encounter with an eight-year-old boy brings an unexpected change to his life. The film uses this unusual situation to explore a softer side of a character known for his tough reputation.

Sethupathi stars alongside Lijomol Jose and Master Sai Prithviraj. The film will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

4. Meethe Mein Kya Hai

For viewers looking for a family drama, Meethe Mein Kya Hai arrives on Netflix on October 30. The film features Ritwik Bhowmik alongside Rohini Hattangadi, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Vikram Bakshi, Shivika Rishi, Ayuushman Ghai and Kanikka Kapur.

Set against a Diwali backdrop, the story centres on family relationships and the possibility of emotional reconciliation. It explores how relatives deal with their differences and the unresolved issues that can shape their relationships over time.

5. Immortal

Tamil film Immortal, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, will premiere on SonyLIV on October 30. Written and directed by Mariyappan Chinna, the film blends romance, fantasy and horror.

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The story follows Magi, played by Prakash Kumar, whose life takes a disturbing turn after he becomes fascinated with a woman who lives nearby. What begins as an attraction gradually leads to strange experiences and frightening developments, shifting the story towards supernatural horror.