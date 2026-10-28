Five OTT releases to watch between October 28 and 30: Dhindora Season 1, Baththa, Akka and more on Netflix, SonyLIV

The final week of October brings a mix of comedy, crime, family drama and horror to streaming platforms, giving viewers several new titles to choose from between 28 and 30 October. The upcoming releases include a comedy series led by Bhuvan Bam, a Tamil film starring Vijay Sethupathi and a gangster drama featuring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte.

Advertisement

Five OTT releases to watch this week

1. Akka

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte headline Akka, a gangster series set in the fictional kingdom of Pernuru during the 1980s. The series premieres on Netflix on 30 October and is produced by YRF Entertainment. Dharmaraj Shetty makes his directorial debut with the project.

Advertisement

Suresh plays Bhavani, while Apte portrays Rudra. Both characters occupy positions of power in a world shaped by generations of women who have built and protected their kingdom. However, their contrasting ambitions and beliefs threaten to upset the established order.

The story centres on power, loyalty, rivalry and the struggle to protect a legacy. The series also features Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar and Monica Panwar.

2. Dhindora Season 1

Advertisement

Bhuvan Bam's comedy series Dhindora arrives on Netflix on 28 October. The first season originally premiered on YouTube in 2021 and follows a middle-class family whose lives change after the father, Babloo, wins a lottery worth ₹11 crore.

Also Read | Bhuvan Bam on playing Rash Behari Bose in The Revolutionaries | EXCLUSIVE

The unexpected fortune brings a series of misunderstandings, arguments and comic situations, as the family tries to deal with the possibilities that come with sudden wealth. Bam plays multiple characters in the series, including members of the central family. The cast also features Gayatri Bhardwaj and Jeeveshu Ahluwalia.

3. Baththa

Advertisement

Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film Baththa will begin streaming on Netflix on October 29, less than a month after its theatrical release on October 1. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and presented by Atlee, the film combines gangster drama, comedy and emotional storytelling.

Set in 1980s North Chennai, the story follows a feared local gangster whose encounter with an eight-year-old boy brings an unexpected change to his life. The film uses this unusual situation to explore a softer side of a character known for his tough reputation.

Sethupathi stars alongside Lijomol Jose and Master Sai Prithviraj. The film will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

4. Meethe Mein Kya Hai

Advertisement

For viewers looking for a family drama, Meethe Mein Kya Hai arrives on Netflix on October 30. The film features Ritwik Bhowmik alongside Rohini Hattangadi, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Vikram Bakshi, Shivika Rishi, Ayuushman Ghai and Kanikka Kapur.

Set against a Diwali backdrop, the story centres on family relationships and the possibility of emotional reconciliation. It explores how relatives deal with their differences and the unresolved issues that can shape their relationships over time.

5. Immortal

Advertisement

Tamil film Immortal, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, will premiere on SonyLIV on October 30. Written and directed by Mariyappan Chinna, the film blends romance, fantasy and horror.

Also Read | Kayadu Lohar denies viral post claiming friend died in Vijay’s rally stampede

The story follows Magi, played by Prakash Kumar, whose life takes a disturbing turn after he becomes fascinated with a woman who lives nearby. What begins as an attraction gradually leads to strange experiences and frightening developments, shifting the story towards supernatural horror.

Lohar plays Sindhu, while the supporting cast includes T. M. Karthik, Kumar Natarajan and Lollu Sabha Maaran. The film originally reached cinemas on September 4 and will be available on SonyLIV.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.