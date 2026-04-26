Fjord first look: Sebastian Stan debuts striking new look ahead of Cannes premiere

First-look images of Sebastian Stan in the upcoming film Fjord have been unveiled, revealing a striking transformation ahead of its Cannes premiere.

Sebastian Stan's look from Fjord out Sebastian Stan appears almost unrecognisable in the newly released visuals from the film. The actor is shown with a balding look, achieved through makeup and prosthetics, as part of a deliberate effort to make his appearance more subdued and ordinary for the role.

The film is directed by Cristian Mungiu, who is known for his award-winning work in international cinema, including the Palme d’Or-winning 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. His latest project has already emerged as one of the most anticipated international releases of 2026.

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Fjord was filmed in Norway and completed production late last year. The film is written, co-produced and directed by Mungiu, continuing his approach of handling multiple aspects of filmmaking. It has been picked up for North American distribution by Neon.

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The film will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, where it has been selected for the main competition. It will compete for the Palme d’Or, one of the highest honours in global cinema. Reports suggest the film has a runtime of approximately two hours and 26 minutes.

Alongside Stan, the film stars Renate Reinsve, who plays a central role in the story. The two actors portray a couple navigating life in a remote Norwegian setting.

The story of Fjord centres on the Gheorghiu family, made up of a Romanian father and a Norwegian mother. The family moves to the mother’s hometown, a quiet and isolated village in Norway. After settling there, they form a connection with a neighbouring family, the Halbergs.

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However, the situation changes when the Gheorghiu family becomes the subject of suspicion within the community. Allegations about their behaviour towards their children begin to surface, leading to increasing scrutiny. As tensions rise, the family finds itself under pressure from those around them.

The film explores how the couple deals with these accusations and the impact it has on their lives. The narrative focuses on relationships, trust and the challenges faced by families living under public suspicion.

Stan plays Mihai Gheorghiu, while Reinsve takes on the role of Lisbet Gheorghiu. Both characters are central to the unfolding events, as the story examines their response to growing tension within the village.

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The first-look images have drawn attention largely due to Stan’s transformation. Known for a range of roles in mainstream and independent films, the actor has taken on a noticeably different appearance for Fjord. The use of prosthetics and styling is aimed at making the character blend into the setting rather than stand out.

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The film’s selection for Cannes also places it among a group of high-profile international titles competing for recognition this year. The festival, scheduled for May 2026, will serve as the first major platform for the film’s release.