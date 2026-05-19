Fjord receives Cannes acclaim as Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve drama earns 12-minute ovation

Fjord has become one of the breakout critical successes of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival after earning a 12-minute standing ovation at its world premiere, reportedly the longest reception for any film at the festival so far this year.

Fjord wins critical and audience praise at Cannes film Festival 2026 Directed, written and co-produced by Cristian Mungiu, the film premiered in the festival’s main competition section on May 18 and is currently competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or. The drama stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve as a Romanian-Norwegian couple whose lives spiral into scrutiny after relocating to a remote Norwegian village.

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Early reactions from critics and festival attendees have been overwhelmingly positive, with many singling out the film’s restrained performances, suffocating atmosphere and emotionally devastating subject matter.

One critic wrote, “A bit more on Fjord’s acting: Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve are beautifully restrained, avoiding the easy big swings that the story might suggest and going for carefully modulated choices. Despite that, their bodies carry and radiate a deeply-unsettling, suffocating tension (sic).”

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Another critic described the film as “one of the finest films of the year”, adding, “Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord is one of the finest films of the year, a tense and captivating drama about parents accused of physically abusing their children. Mungiu brilliantly takes us through the harrowing legal process, Renate Reinsve and Sebastian Stan riveting and Oscar-worthy (sic).”

The film’s premise centres on the Gheorghiu family, composed of a Romanian father and Norwegian mother, who move to the wife’s isolated hometown in Norway in search of a quieter life. However, their attempt at settling into the remote community takes a disturbing turn after suspicions begin to emerge regarding the treatment of their children.

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As scrutiny from neighbours and authorities intensifies, the family becomes trapped within a legal and emotional crisis that threatens to dismantle their lives entirely. The film reportedly explores themes of cultural alienation, public suspicion, institutional pressure and the fragility of family trust.

Mungiu, best known for acclaimed films such as 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days and Graduation, has long been recognised for his meticulous, socially grounded filmmaking style. With Fjord, the director appears to continue that tradition while placing greater emphasis on psychological unease and emotional restraint.

Online reactions following the premiere quickly fuelled speculation surrounding the film’s awards prospects.

One fan wrote, “they’re comparing fjord to anatomy of a fall… yeah, that palme d’or is coming (sic)”.

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Another reaction posted online read, “FJORD PALME D'OR RENATE BEST ACTRESS SEBASTIAN BEST ACTOR PERIOD PERIOD YUP YUP (sic)”.

A third viewer added, “FJORD BEST PICTURE SEBASTIAN STAN BEST ACTOR RENATE REINSVE BEST ACTRESS CARALHOOOOOOOO (sic)”.

Although festival ovations do not always predict awards outcomes, Fjord has quickly positioned itself as one of the strongest contenders at Cannes this year, with critical momentum continuing to build ahead of the Palme d'Or announcement later this month.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.