Fjord Teaser Trailer: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve’s Palme d’Or-winning Cannes drama unveils new footage

The first teaser trailer for Fjord has been unveiled, giving audiences an early look at the Cannes-winning drama that has rapidly emerged as one of the most closely watched films of the year.
Directed by Cristian Mungiu in his English-language debut, the film centres on Mihai Gheorghiu, played by Sebastian Stan, an IT engineer who relocates his family to the remote Norwegian hometown of his wife, portrayed by Renate Reinsve.
What begins as an attempt to build a new life gradually spirals into conflict when local child welfare authorities begin investigating allegations of corporal punishment, exposing tensions between faith, cultural traditions and Norway’s welfare system.
The teaser arrives just weeks after the film made a major impact at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Fjord premiered on 18 May before securing the prestigious Palme d’Or on 23 May, marking Mungiu’s second victory at the festival’s highest level nearly two decades after his acclaimed drama 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days earned the same honour.
Set against the striking backdrop of rural Norway, the story explores the collision between traditional values and modern social institutions. Festival descriptions of the film noted that the investigation into the family’s parenting methods gradually transforms into a broader examination of cultural identity, freedom and belonging.
While the film does not yet have an official release date, distributor Neon has secured U.S. rights, and early screenings are already being planned in several territories. Reports suggest that international rollouts are expected to begin later this year.
Both lead actors also remain busy beyond the project. Reinsve is next set to appear in filmmaker Kane Parsons’s adaptation of Backrooms, while Stan continues work on several high-profile productions, including Avengers: Doomsday and Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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