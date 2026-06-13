‘Forever fan’ Vicky Kaushal meets Punjabi legend Gurdas Maan; Farah Khan, Badshah react

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal wrote a heartfelt post for legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, and shared pictures from a recent meeting with him.

In one of the pictures, Kaushal can be seen leaning back playfully into the veteran singer's lap, laughing heartily. Gurdas Maan can also be seen holding him affectionately, looking off-camera with a bright smile.

“Growing up on his songs, learning from his presence,” Kaushal, a “forever fan,” wrote in a heartfelt post. “Every moment with him feels like a blessing. For me, he is and always will be the GOAT. Forever fan, forever grateful. Gurdas Maan Saab,” he said.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal to play Lord Parashurama in Mahavatar, first look unveiled

Several members of the film fraternity, including director Farah Khan and singer Badshah, commented on the post.

“Gurdas ji is the best,” Farah wrote.

Actor Divya Dutta said, “My favs in one frame❤️❤️”

“Maan saab is the GOAT. And to hear him sing live has been a blessing,” wrote Dhurandhar actor Mustafa Ahmed.

View full Image View full Image Badshah's comment on Vicky Kaushal's post

Fans also reacted to the post:

Gurdas Maan fans flooded the comment section of Vicky Kaushal's post with heart emojis.

“Punjabi Boli da Maan Gurdas Maan,” a fan said. Another added, “The GOATEST of the GOATS, jiyo Maan saab!”

“The most wholesome pic on the Internet today,” a social media user said.

“Two legends in one frame😄; made me feel like getting captured myself in this pose with my father❤️✨✨ Vicky you are awesome!” said another user.

Vicky Kaushal turns 38 On May 16, Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 38th birthday with his wife Katrina Kaif, son Vihaan, and his family.

Vicky's father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, and his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, had shared warm birthday wishes for Vicky in respective social media posts.

"Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. May God's blessings be always with u. Always love, blessings & best wishes. Feeling so happy & blessed to have a son like u. Rab di meher bani rahe.... Jor di jhappi," Sham Kaushal wrote on Instagram.

“Happy birthday, Meri jaan,” Sunny wrote while sharing a playful picture with his brother.

On the work front Vicky Kaushal will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War', which will hit the theatres on 21 January 2027.

The project has been mounted on a grand scale and is being billed as Bhansali's most ambitious romantic drama to date. ‘Love and War’ will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The movie will mark Vicky Kaushal's first project with Bhansali.

'Love and War' was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War.' See you at the movies."