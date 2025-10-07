Former Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft opens up after DWI arrest in Texas, says she’s ‘trying to march forward’

Melissa Rycroft Strickland is speaking up after a tough few weeks. The Bachelor alum, whom fans first met on Jason Mesnick’s season in 2009, has publicly acknowledged her arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. As reported by People, Rycroft Strickland, 42, was taken into custody on 23 September in Southlake, Texas. She was booked into Tarrant County Jail following what police described as a single-vehicle crash.

According to a statement from the Southlake Police Department, officers responded to a call around 12:05 PM and found a black Cadillac Escalade that had hit a tree. Witnesses said they had seen the SUV “driving erratically” before the collision. No one else was hurt, and no other vehicles were involved.

“Life really sucks right now,” says Rycroft The reality star addressed the situation indirectly on Instagram. A fan left a comment under one of her older posts, offering encouragement and sharing that they had made “the same mistake” years ago.

Rycroft replied, “Thank you. Life really sucks right now and I’m struggling, but I’m trying to march forward….but thank you for the sweet words in what seems like a world of negativity….”

Court records reviewed by People Magazine show Rycroft was released on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court the next day.

Lawyer urges public to withhold judgment Rycroft’s attorney, Bret Martin, shared a statement with People emphasizing that an arrest is not proof of guilt. “Every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” he said. “It is imperative that we closely examine the circumstances of this case - including the conduct of law enforcement, the toxicology results, and the facts surrounding her arrest - before any conclusions are drawn,” he added.

He also urged the media to “allow the legal process to unfold” before making assumptions.

Rycroft, a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, went on to compete on Dancing with the Stars in 2009 and returned to win its all-star season in 2012. She shares three children with her husband, Tye Strickland, whom she married in 2009. For now, she seems focused on getting through what she called a difficult chapter.

