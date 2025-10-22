Bryant Gumbel admitted to NYC hospital: Who is he? Why was he hospitalised? What we know so far

Legendary American broadcaster Bryant Gumbel has reportedly been hospitalised in New York City following a sudden “medical emergency” at his Manhattan apartment, according to TMZ.

The 77-year-old journalist, best known for his long career on NBC’s Today show and HBO’s Real Sports, was “hauled out of his apartment on a gurney” on Monday evening and remained under medical supervision as of Tuesday.

Why was Bryant Gumbel hospitalised? Precise details surrounding Bryant Gumbel’s condition and treatment remain unclear. Reports suggest that emergency responders arrived at his Manhattan residence after he suffered a sudden medical episode.

While neither Gumbel’s representatives nor his doctors have commented publicly, a family member reassured TMZ that the veteran broadcaster is “okay.”

Has Bryant Gumbel faced health issues before? Yes. Bryant Gumbel has previously endured significant health challenges. In 2009, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer, which he attributed to his heavy smoking habits in earlier decades.

He admitted at the time that he had smoked “three packs a day” during his youth, and underwent an operation in which part of his lung was removed as part of “aggressive treatment.” His candid disclosure earned him widespread respect for his openness about battling the disease.

Who is Bryant Gumbel? Bryant Gumbel is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in American television journalism. He served as a co-host on NBC’s Today show from 1982 to 1997, helping to modernise the morning news format with a blend of hard-hitting interviews and approachable storytelling.

After leaving NBC, he went on to host HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, a critically acclaimed investigative series that ran for nearly 30 years before concluding in 2023. The programme earned multiple Emmy Awards for its deep dives into the intersection of sport, society, and culture.

Known for his measured delivery and intellectual style, Bryant Gumbel carved out a reputation as one of broadcast journalism’s most composed and respected voices.

What happened to his brother Greg Gumbel? Bryant Gumbel’s older brother, Greg Gumbel, who was also a highly respected sports broadcaster, passed away in December 2024 at the age of 78 after battling pancreatic cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease.

The Gumbel brothers were among the most recognisable names in American sports and news broadcasting, often celebrated for breaking racial barriers in network television.

What do we know about Gumbel’s current condition? As of now, no official statement has been issued about the cause of Bryant Gumbel’s hospitalisation or his prognosis. However, reports indicate that he is receiving ongoing care, and those close to him have expressed cautious optimism about his recovery.

