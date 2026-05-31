'Fought like lions': Ranveer Singh cheers for Arsenal following UEFA Champions League defeat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, an ardent Arsenal supporter, has made yet another unwavering show of loyalty to the club, despite their disappointing defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in UEFA Champions League (UCL).

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In an Instagram story, Ranveer penned a heartwarming note, further congratulating Arsenal on a "historic season."

"Proud of the boys. Fought like lions! Couldn't get any closer in a game of such fine margins. Congratulations to my Arsenal family on a historic season. And....the best is yet to come!"

It is worth mentioning that Ranveer Singh, who is an avid football fan, has time and again shown support for Arsenal. Earlier, the 'Dhurandhar' star was on cloud nine after the club's historic Premier League win.

Sharing an emotional post on Instagram after the club's victory, Ranveer reflected on the excitement, loyalty and nostalgia tied to his long-standing love for the club.

"Arsenal is not a family I was born into. It is a family I chose. After being mesmerised seeing Arsene Wengers 'Invincibles' play the beautiful game in its most exquisite form, I became a lifelong Arsenal fan. That was in 2001, I was 16. And I chose well. What style, what flair, what a dazzling club!" Ranveer recalled.

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Coming to UEFA Champions League (UCL), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) became only the second club to successfully defend the UEFA Champions League (UCL) title after defeating Arsenal 4-3 in a thrilling penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time in the final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The French champions held their nerve from the spot after Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães smashed the decisive penalty over the crossbar, handing PSG a historic back-to-back Champions League triumph.

For Arsenal, who ended a 22-year wait to reclaim the Premier League title this season, the search for a maiden European crown continues.

The Premier League champions made a bright start and struck first, echoing their only previous Champions League final appearance two decades ago. (ANI)

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