Four Avengers: Doomsday trailers set to debut with Avatar: Fire and Ash as Marvel unveils characters

Marvel Studios is reportedly preparing an ambitious marketing rollout for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, with four different trailers set to be unveiled during theatrical screenings of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’.

Marvel Studios to release four different trailers for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ According to reports, each trailer will spotlight a different corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, marking a rare multi-pronged promotional strategy for a single film.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney plans to release four Doomsday trailers over the next four weeks, with each trailer enjoying a seven-day theatrical window.

While Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed the plan, industry chatter suggests the trailers will debut sequentially rather than simultaneously.

First trailer leaked on social media The first of these trailers has already generated significant online buzz after it reportedly leaked earlier in the day. The clip focuses on Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, signalling his return to the MCU after ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

In the footage, Steve arrives at his home on a motorcycle and looks through his old Captain America suit before the scene shifts to a quieter, emotional moment in which he is seen holding his newborn infant. The camera lingers as Steve looks fondly at the child before the screen fades to black.

On the dark screen, the text appears, “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday”, followed by a countdown to the film’s release date.

The reported structure of the remaining trailers has fuelled fan speculation, with many believing each will centre on a different superhero faction — ‘The Avengers’, ‘Thunderbolts’, ‘The Fantastic Four’ and the ‘X-Men’. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is expected to be the first MCU film to unite all four teams within a single narrative.

More about ‘Doomsday’ Starring Robert Downey Jr., ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on 18 December 2026. Downey is returning to the franchise in a new role as the villain Victor Von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom, marking a major shift after his iconic run as Iron Man.

The film was originally slated for release on 1 May 2026, but Disney later reshuffled its slate. Its follow-up, ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, will now arrive on 17 December 2027, instead of the previously announced 7 May 2027 date, as reported by Variety.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ also marks the return of directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously helmed ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Their comeback has raised expectations that the film will echo the scale and emotional weight of Marvel’s most successful entries.

The trailers will be played alongside ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ The trailers are expected to play alongside ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’, the third instalment in James Cameron’s blockbuster sci-fi franchise. The film stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Oona Chaplin and Stephen Lang and is slated to hit cinemas on 19 December.

With Avatar traditionally dominating the global box office, Disney’s decision to pair the two franchises underscores the scale of its theatrical ambitions.