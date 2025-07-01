Four More Shots Please! Season 4: Amazon Prime Video announces final instalment of the popular Hindi web series

Amazon Prime Video has announced the fourth and final season of Four More Shots Please!. The popular OTT series stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo.

The show follows the lives of four women from different backgrounds who support each other through ups and downs. The web series is directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani. It is written by Devika Bhagat with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

Created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the show started in 2019 with Anu Menon as director, followed by Nupur Asthana in 2020, and Joyeeta Patpatia in 2022.

Other key cast members include Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha and Ankur Rathee. A new poster shows the lead characters relaxing by the beach.

“Calling the shots for the season finale,” Amazon Prime Video wrote on Instagram while sharing teaser photos.

The release date hasn’t been shared yet. However, as per media reports, filming is complete.

The series has gained popularity for its bold take on modern urban women’s friendships, struggles and personal journeys.

One user commented, “My FAV Indian series on prime!!!” while some wrote, “Can’t wait.”

One user called it a “guilty pleasure show”.

“The Motive Is To Glorify Feminism,” came from another.

Four More Shots Please! reviews The first two seasons of Four More Shots Please! received positive reviews from critics. Viewers praised the show’s stylish visuals, glamorous outfits and appealing locations.

Critics said the second season continued the charm of the first. However, season 3 got mixed feedback. While critics appreciated the cinematography, locations and music by Mikey McCleary, they felt the storytelling could have been stronger.

Some praised how the music supported the emotions of each scene. Others felt the show repeated old patterns like Siddhi’s monologues and Damini’s troubled relationships. After three seasons, critics felt the characters should grow and take more responsibility for their actions.