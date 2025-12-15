Four More Shots Please! Season 4 release date: When and where to watch final chapter

Four More Shots Please! Season 4: The wait is almost over for fans of Four More Shots Please! as the popular friendship drama returns for its fourth and final season, promising one last round with its much-loved girl gang. Known for its bold storytelling, emotional honesty and unapologetic take on modern womanhood, the series is set to wrap up its journey with a high-stakes, heartfelt farewell.

What the trailer reveals The trailer for Four More Shots Please! Season 4 brings back the familiar chaos, laughter and emotional depth that defined the show. It traces the evolution of the four women through love, loss, mistakes and resilience, while spotlighting the unbreakable bond that keeps them together. With its signature humour and raw vulnerability, the trailer hints at a powerful closing chapter rooted in reinvention and difficult choices.

Cast: Old favourites and new faces The final season sees the return of the core cast — Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo — reprising their roles as Damini, Anjana, Umang and Siddhi. They are joined once again by Prateik Smita Patil, Lisa Ray, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee and Milind Soman.

Adding fresh energy to the ensemble are Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta and Kunaal Roy Kapur, who bring new dynamics into the already layered narrative.

What to expect in Season 4 Set in Mumbai, the final season follows the four friends as they navigate their most complicated phase yet — emotionally and professionally. Past decisions come back to haunt them, relationships are tested, careers take unexpected turns, and a so-called “mother of all pacts” forces the women to reassess what they truly want from life and from each other.

Expect messy break-ups, bold career risks, tequila-fuelled confessions and a bittersweet goodbye as the series stays true to its core themes of friendship, freedom and flawed but fearless choices.

Where to watch Four More Shots Please! Season 4 The final season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting December 19, 2025.

Cast and makers on saying goodbye Reflecting on the journey, Sayani Gupta described playing Damini as a liberating experience spanning nearly a decade. She thanked fans for standing by the show season after season with unwavering support.

Kirti Kulhari said Anjana’s evolution struck a chord with women across the world, while Maanvi Gagroo called the final season a tribute to the show’s loyal audience. Bani J added that the cast was determined to give viewers a farewell that honours the series’ legacy.

According to the makers, the concluding season brings the four women together “not to start over, but to finish what they started — stronger, wiser and unapologetically themselves.”