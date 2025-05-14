‘Freak offs lasted 72 hours,’ Cassie Ventura testifies in court about drug-fueled sex parties orchestrated by Diddy

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine, the pop singer and former partner of Sean “Diddy” Combs, delivered powerful and emotional testimony on May 13 in federal court, accusing the hip-hop mogul of years of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse.

Breaking down in tears, Ventura Fine said she endured violent outbursts and degrading sexual encounters, often orchestrated and controlled by Combs. “He made me feel horrible and worthless,” she said, recalling his alleged “freak offs” — drug-fueled sex parties she participated in out of fear and emotional dependence.

“Scary Person” and constant control Ventura Fine described Combs as “a scary person” who dominated every part of her life. “He subjected me to psychological abuse every day,” she told the jury, adding that his mood swings were extreme. “When he got angry, his eyes went black. The version I loved of him was no longer there.”

She claimed he routinely controlled her career, appearance, and movements — even deciding what she could wear. “He would take away my phone, my car, even my jewelry,” she said, pausing before adding, “He also took away my self-confidence.”

Drug use and sex parties Cassie testified that Combs introduced her to “freak offs” — prolonged sex parties where she was often given ecstasy and alcohol. “I loved him and wanted to make him happy,” she said, explaining why she participated despite feeling “confused” and “nervous.” These sessions would last up to 72 hours, she said, draining her emotionally and physically.

Over time, she claimed, Combs began recording the encounters and threatened to release footage of her with escorts, deepening her sense of entrapment.

Career derailed Ventura Fine alleged her music career was stifled by her relationship with Combs. “I couldn’t focus on my work. My time was consumed by his demands and those parties,” she said.

While she spoke about her career, Combs, who had been sitting still for much of the trial, began taking notes.

Shocking 2016 assault footage The day before her testimony, jurors viewed surveillance footage from March 5, 2016, that showed Combs violently attacking Cassie at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. The video, released by CNN earlier this month, shows Combs chasing Ventura Fine, pulling her to the floor by her hair, and kicking her.

Hotel security officer Israel Florez, the prosecution’s first witness, testified that he responded to a call about a “woman in distress” and found Ventura Fine with a “purple eye.”

Prosecutor: “Vicious beating” Federal prosecutor Emily Johnson, during opening arguments, accused Combs of “viciously” beating Ventura Fine and systematically abusing and manipulating women. The trial, expected to run for two months, will feature testimony from at least three additional women and former employees who allegedly helped cover up Combs’ actions.

Defense pushes back Defense attorney Teny Geragos argued that the case is being distorted: “Prosecutors are trying to turn romantic relationships into a racketeering and sex trafficking case.” She said Cassie’s motivations were rooted in jealousy and emphasised that the hotel assault video, while “horrible,” was unrelated to forced sex acts.

Background of the case Ventura Fine filed a civil lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, and prolonged abuse. The suit was settled within 24 hours, with Ventura Fine saying, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.” Combs responded by wishing her “all the best.”

The two began dating after meeting in 2005 when Combs, then 37, signed her to Bad Boy Records. Their relationship, which lasted on and off until 2018, allegedly included forced sexual encounters with male escorts, filmed without consent.

Charges and trial status Combs, 55, was arrested in September 2024 and indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. A superseding indictment in April 2025 added two additional sex trafficking-related counts. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.