Fred, George, Ginny and Percy cast in HBO’s Harry Potter – Meet the new Weasley kids

Filming is well underway for HBO’s much-anticipated Harry Potter series, and fans now have their first proper look at the next generation of Weasleys.

Advertisement

Joining Alastair Stout, who plays Ron Weasley, four new young actors have been cast to complete the beloved wizarding family.

Meet the Weasley kids Twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland will take on the roles of the mischievous Fred and George Weasley, while Ruari Spooner joins the cast as rule-following older brother Percy. Gracie Cochrane will play the youngest sibling, Ginny Weasley.

The announcement came with a cheerful cast photo showing the new Weasley children gathered for a selfie, with Alastair Stout (Ron) front and centre.

Advertisement

The Harry Potter series is being filmed at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios in the UK. The cast is mostly made up of newcomers, including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The trio, along with Stout, were chosen from more than 30,000 young hopefuls who auditioned last year.

Also recently revealed was Nick Frost’s body double in costume as Rubeus Hagrid, another character fans were eager to see brought to life again.

Meet the rest of the ‘Harry Potter’ cast The series will also feature well-known actors in key roles, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. Katherine Parkinson has been cast as Molly Weasley, the warm but firm matriarch of the Weasley family.

Advertisement

Also Read | John Lithgow responds to backlash over his casting as Dumbledore in Harry Potter TV series