Free PlayStation Plus games in August: Full list, release date & highlights

Sony has unveiled the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for August, offering a rich mix of dark fantasy, post-apocalyptic survival, and anime-inspired combat. From August 5, PlayStation Plus members can download Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2 at no additional cost.

Macabre reimagining with Lies of P Available on both PS5 and PS4, Lies of P puts a grim Soulslike twist on the classic tale of Pinocchio. Players guide the puppet hero through the Belle Époque-inspired city of Krat, now overrun by murderous automatons and madness. Using swappable Legion Arms and a range of deadly weapons, players must uncover the truth about Mr. Geppetto and navigate a world where lying might be the only way to become human.

Hardcore survival in DayZ DayZ for PS4 offers an intense, unforgiving survival experience set in a post-apocalyptic landscape. With no checkpoints or saves, players must scavenge, craft, and fight to survive both infected threats and hostile survivors across vast open maps including the original Chernarus and the newer Livonia region. One wrong move could send you back to square one.

Anime action in My Hero One’s Justice 2 Also joining the August lineup is My Hero One’s Justice 2 for PS4, the sequel to the popular 3D arena fighter based on the hit anime My Hero Academia. Players can engage in explosive battles using the unique Quirks of their favorite heroes and villains across large-scale arenas in story-driven and multiplayer modes.

15th anniversary avatar pack drops August 5 As part of PlayStation Plus' ongoing 15th anniversary celebrations, members will be able to claim a special set of avatars starting August 5. The free pack features characters and themes from fan-favorite titles including Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, God of War Ragnarök, and Twisted Metal.

With this lineup, August promises an engaging mix of haunting storytelling, intense combat, and strategic survival for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Final call for July titles PlayStation Plus members have until August 4 to download July’s offerings — Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant — before they are cycled out of the library.