Fresh controversy engulfs AMMA after 'Drishyam' actor Ansiba Hasan accuses Tini Tom of abuse

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is facing escalating internal unrest after a series of allegations and public confrontations exposed deep divisions within the influential actors’ organisation.
The latest controversy erupted after actor Ansiba Hasan levelled serious accusations against executive committee member Tini Tom, alleging that she had been subjected to sustained personal attacks and communal abuse within the association.
Hasan claimed Tom spread false rumours about her personal life, branded her a “jihadi”, and that the absence of meaningful support from AMMA’s leadership ultimately forced her to step down from her position as joint secretary.
Although AMMA’s executive committee accepted Hasan’s resignation, the development appears to have intensified tensions within the organisation rather than contained them. Soon after the executive committee meeting, senior actor and executive member Neena Kurup filed a formal complaint against Tom, accusing him of physical and verbal misconduct during the association’s family reunion event held in February.
The widening dispute has since evolved into a broader internal power struggle, with senior members publicly accusing one another and exposing what some describe as entrenched factionalism within the body.
Actor Lakshmi Priya, who currently serves as AMMA vice-president, openly blamed Kurup for aggravating the situation and accused her of being responsible for the growing instability within the association. Her intervention shifted attention from the original complaints to a deeply personal exchange of accusations among senior members.
Lakshmi Priya also pointed to what she described as “deep-seated factions” operating within AMMA. In her remarks, she named general secretary Cuckoo Parameswaran and alleged that president Shwetha Menon was not being fully informed about key developments unfolding within the organisation.
Actor and activist Maala Parvathi called for sweeping changes at the top of the organisation, arguing that repeated controversies and the leadership’s failure to maintain unity reflected a larger institutional problem.
“The current state of affairs is unsustainable. AMMA desperately needs a change atop to restore its integrity and address the genuine grievances of its members,” she said.
The upcoming general body meeting is now expected to become a critical test for AMMA’s leadership as members confront intensifying internal dissent and growing demands for structural reform.