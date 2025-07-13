'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston has met her real-life ‘Ross’? Vacation photos with 'Hypnotist Jim' sparks rumours

'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston ‘Rachel’ might have found her real-life ‘Ross Geller’. The actress was recently pictured looking close with Jim Curtis, better known by his nickname ‘Hypnotist Jim,’ on an A-list vacation with friends Courteney Cox and Olivia Wilde.

The high profile vacation comes after Page Six recently revealed how the two were getting cozy at a restaurant in Big Sur, California, just last month.

However, the pair seem to have been hiding their relationship in plain sight as Curtis follows Aniston’s best friends on Instagram, including Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka – whom they’re currently away with, mentioned a report by Hello! magazine.

Jenifer Aniston and Jim Curtis In June, Jenifer Aniston and Jim Curtis were spotted staying at the swanky, eco-friendly Ventana resort in Big Sur.

Now, new photos obtained by DailyMail.com show the 'Friends' star resting her hand on Jim’s thigh as they mingled with friends, signalling their growing closeness.

Jim, who is currently 49-years-old sported an all-black outfit with a salt and pepper beard and hair, while Jennifer also wore an all-black dress with a low scoop neck and her hair loose, as shown in DailyMail.com's photos

The pair's Mediterranean getaway in Mallorca only added to the buzz, where the Friends star was seen enjoying a back massage from Jim aboard a luxury yacht.

Also on board? A star-studded crew including Courteney Cox, Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer, and Jason Bateman.

How did Jenifer and Jim meet? According to Page Six, Jenifer Aniston and ‘Hypnotist Jim’ were introduced by mutual friends.

“Jen has a very small group of trusted – and extremely protective – friends,” said a Hollywood insider told Page Six.

“She lives in kind of a bubble, and Jim’s been hanging out with them for a while now," added the source.

In fact, the source even pointed out that Jenifer Aniston recently shared a photo with ‘Will & Grace’ star Sean Hayes — and a mystery man with a blurred face in the background, who was later identified as Jim Curtis, reported Page Six.