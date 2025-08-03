Friendship Day 2025: Imtiaz Ali announces new movie ‘Side Heroes’ with quirky teaser celebrating ‘reunion of friends’

Friendship Day 2025: Celebrated director Imtiaz Ali has announced his upcoming film, “Side Heroes,” which celebrates the quirks of friendship. It will feature actors Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Varun Sharma.

In a heartwarming teaser for the movie dropped on the eve of Friendship Day, Imtiaz can be seen discussing a plot for a potential movie with the actors, when he receives a call from his college buddy.

“Dosto ka reunion” is the central theme of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming movie.

In the teaser, Imtiaz Ali talks to his friend in a Bhojpuri accent, displaying the raw and unfiltered emotions of friendship. While on the phone with his friend, Imtiaz learns about a reunion after 15 years.

“Sweety bhi aa rhe hai,” said his friend. A blushing Imtiaz then gets an idea of Side Heores, and pitches it to the three actors and producers.

“Dosto pe film bnante hain,” the director said, adding that the movie will be based on the kind of friendships which last for a lifetime. Dost “jo bhoot ki tarah apki zindigi me shamil rhengay, magar jinke bina zindigi adhoori hai.”

Sharing a teaser of the movie, producer Mahaveer Jain Films, wrote: “Dosti celebrate karne ka time aa gaya hai! To all the friends on the eve of Friendship Day!”

Watch ‘Side Heroes’ teaser here:

About Side Heroes Side Heroes, written by Siddarth Sen and Pankaj Matta, is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. Slated to release in 2026, the movie “tells the poignant yet comical story of three childhood buddies who reconnect at a reunion after years of distance and silence.”

In a press release, the makers said, “It (the movie) is an enjoyable tale of friends rediscovering the true meaning of happiness, exploring themes of dreams, love, memories, and life.”

Side Heroes is produced by Ali alongside Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Reeyan Shah. It is presented by YCA Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films in association with Window Seat Films.

"Stories told from the heart and for the heart always resonate with us. Side Heroes is a script that we instantly related to, the tale of three friends looking back at their lives during a reunion, told through the filter of humour and emotions, " Jain and Lambashared said in a joint statement.

“It’s just the kind of film that excites all of us,” they said, adding that they are looking forward to this journey with the “amazingly talented cast and crew”.