Friendship day 2026: Homebound, Karwaan, Lipstick Under My Burkha and more, underrated films to watch with friends

Friendship day 2026: Move over from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara! Here's a list of underrated, heart-warming films to watch with your buddies on this Friendship Day. Packed with emotions and layered characters, each of these films will bring out tears of joy as it highlights what true friendship can sometimes look like in real life. Grab your popcorn and watch now.

Karwaan

Avinash (played by Dulquer Salmaan) must swap a deceased elderly woman's corpse with his father's mortal remains. He embarks on an impromptu road trip across southern India with his eccentric friend Shaukat (played by Irrfan Khan) and a free-spirited girl, Tanya (played by Mithila Palkar). As the trio sets out to fix the goof-up, the journey turns into one of self-discovery, healing and unexpected companionship between people who barely know each other. The film celebrates friendship that comes through shared grief, humour and vulnerability.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Set in Bhopal, the film follows the story of four women from different generations and backgrounds who secretly pursue their desires while navigating patriarchal expectations. Though their stories unfold separately, their lives intersect in subtle but powerful ways. In the film, the women are not seen as close friends, but it is their shared struggles and unspoken sense of understanding, support and determination that bring them close.

Homebound

Set in a rural North Indian village, Homebound follows two childhood friends whose aspirations collide with the harsh realities of caste, poverty and social inequality. As they chase a chance at a better future, their friendship gets tested by ambition, sacrifice and circumstances beyond their control. The film explores how socioeconomic pressures shape lifelong bonds. The film portrays how friendships can be a source of hope and emotional survival amid systemic injustice.

Nazar Andaaz

Nazar Andaaz centres on Sudhir, a blind man who lives alone until a housekeeper and a petty thief join him. Initially driven by selfish motive, the unlikely trio gradually develops a genuine bond built on trust, compassion and acceptance. The film showcases how friendship can emerge in the most unexpected circumstances. It celebrates human connection beyond age, class and disability.

Stanley Ka Dabba

Young Stanley is a cheerful, popular boy at school who never brings lunch to school but happily shares meals with his classmates. His greedy Hindi teacher, nicknamed "Khadoos", who is known for stealing bites from students' food, questions Stanley about his missing lunchbox. The conflict prevents Stanley from entering the school until his hidden reality comes to light. Amole Gupte's film captures the innocence of childhood friendships with authenticity. It talks about generosity, kindness and unconditional support among children, which acts as the foundation of friendship.

Axone

A group of young friends from Northeast India living in Delhi who try to prepare a pungent traditional and fermented soybean stew, aka Axone, for a friend's wedding. They encounter prejudice from neighbours and logistical setbacks as their friendship is put to the test in the process. The film talks about community and chosen family. It portrays friendship as a lifeline for people who navigate discrimination while being away from home.

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