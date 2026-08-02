Friendship day 2026: Homebound, Karwaan, Lipstick Under My Burkha and more, underrated films to watch with friends

Friendship day 2026: Move over from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara! Here's a list of underrated, heart-warming films to watch with your buddies on this Friendship Day. Packed with emotions and layered characters, each of these films will bring out tears of joy as it highlights what true friendship can sometimes look like in real life. Grab your popcorn and watch now.

Advertisement

Karwaan

Avinash (played by Dulquer Salmaan) must swap a deceased elderly woman's corpse with his father's mortal remains. He embarks on an impromptu road trip across southern India with his eccentric friend Shaukat (played by Irrfan Khan) and a free-spirited girl, Tanya (played by Mithila Palkar). As the trio sets out to fix the goof-up, the journey turns into one of self-discovery, healing and unexpected companionship between people who barely know each other. The film celebrates friendship that comes through shared grief, humour and vulnerability.

Advertisement

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Set in Bhopal, the film follows the story of four women from different generations and backgrounds who secretly pursue their desires while navigating patriarchal expectations. Though their stories unfold separately, their lives intersect in subtle but powerful ways. In the film, the women are not seen as close friends, but it is their shared struggles and unspoken sense of understanding, support and determination that bring them close.

Advertisement

Homebound

Set in a rural North Indian village, Homebound follows two childhood friends whose aspirations collide with the harsh realities of caste, poverty and social inequality. As they chase a chance at a better future, their friendship gets tested by ambition, sacrifice and circumstances beyond their control. The film explores how socioeconomic pressures shape lifelong bonds. The film portrays how friendships can be a source of hope and emotional survival amid systemic injustice.

Advertisement

Nazar Andaaz

Nazar Andaaz centres on Sudhir, a blind man who lives alone until a housekeeper and a petty thief join him. Initially driven by selfish motive, the unlikely trio gradually develops a genuine bond built on trust, compassion and acceptance. The film showcases how friendship can emerge in the most unexpected circumstances. It celebrates human connection beyond age, class and disability.

Advertisement

Stanley Ka Dabba

Young Stanley is a cheerful, popular boy at school who never brings lunch to school but happily shares meals with his classmates. His greedy Hindi teacher, nicknamed "Khadoos", who is known for stealing bites from students' food, questions Stanley about his missing lunchbox. The conflict prevents Stanley from entering the school until his hidden reality comes to light. Amole Gupte's film captures the innocence of childhood friendships with authenticity. It talks about generosity, kindness and unconditional support among children, which acts as the foundation of friendship.

Advertisement

Axone

A group of young friends from Northeast India living in Delhi who try to prepare a pungent traditional and fermented soybean stew, aka Axone, for a friend's wedding. They encounter prejudice from neighbours and logistical setbacks as their friendship is put to the test in the process. The film talks about community and chosen family. It portrays friendship as a lifeline for people who navigate discrimination while being away from home.

Advertisement

8 am Metro

The film follows the story of Iravati, a simple homemaker from Hyderabad who travels to Mumbai to take care of her pregnant sister. Overwhelmed by the city's pace and struggling with anxiety, she unexpectedly forms a friendship with Pritam, a kind-hearted banker who takes the same metro as her. The two spend time together and bond by discussing books, life and personal aspirations. Their mature friendship helps them confront loneliness and rediscover themselves. Instead of romance, the film focuses on the emotional comfort, intellectual companionship and quiet understanding that can exist between a man and a woman.

Advertisement

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.