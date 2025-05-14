From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sharmila Tagore — Indian celebs ready to dazzle at Cannes 2025: Check full list

We've seen plenty of Indian stars walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival over the years, but this time feels special. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic return to 17-year-old Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel making her debut, the 78th edition is shaping up to be something memorable.

What really makes this year stand out is the mix of familiar faces and exciting new talent. There's a fresh energy in the air, and it's amazing to see so many different voices from India shining on such a global stage.

Let's take a look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Cannes veteran will once again grace the French carpet much like the previous years. Known for her standout fashion moments at the festival, fans are eager to see what look Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will unveil this time.

Payal Kapadia

Payal Kapadia made the country proud after she brought home the Grand Prix award at Cannes 2024 for her fiction feature film, All We Imagine As Light. But that isn't where her Cannes journey had started. In 2021, she won the Golden Eye award for best documentary film at the 74th Cannes Film Festival for her debut feature A Night of Knowing Nothing. In Cannes 2025, Payal will be a member of the international competition Jury.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was all set to make her Cannes debut as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal. However, she had to postpone her red carpet appearance due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Fans are now left wondering whether she'll be attending the festival at all, as an official statement from the actress is still awaited.

The Homebound team

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa are all set to make their Cannes debut with the director and producer of Homebound - Neeraj Ghaywan and Karan Johar, respectively. This isn't Neeraj's first Cannes appearance for the director as he made his debut with Masaan in 2015.

The film is nominated in the Un Certain Regard section of the festival, with Martin Scorsese serving as its executive producer.

Shalini Passi

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi will be making her Cannes debut this year. But she won't be alone. Padma Shri winner Paresh Maity will also join her on the carpet. Maity is one of India’s most celebrated contemporary artists.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi, who was most recently seen in Daaku Maharaj, graced the Cannes carpet in a bright mosaic tulle gown with one of a kind accessory - an embellished parrot clutch. She also attended the screening of Patir un jour (Leave One Day).

Sharmila Tagore Satyajit Ray's classic Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest) will also be screened at the 78th Cannes. The film's leading lady, Sharmila Tagore, will be present for the screening, which also means that this will be her much-awaited Cannes debut. The film is based on the novel of same name, written by eminent Bengali author Sunil Gangopadhyay.

Nitanshi Goel After winning hearts across the country with her performance in Laapataa Ladies, 17-year-old Nitanshi Goel is now set to make her debut at Cannes this year — becoming the youngest actor to do so at the prestigious French film festival.

