From Alia Bhatt and Shilpa Shetty to Khushi Kapoor—here's how Bollywood actors soaked in Christmas celebrations

Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, and Khushi Kapoor, celebrated Christmas, a festival of joy, happiness, and kindness that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ and reflects the values of peace, love and harmony.

On this day, families come together to enjoy festive meals, exchange gifts, sing carols, and share warmth during the winter season. Churches conduct special prayers, fostering an atmosphere of faith and hope.

Here's how actors celebrated Christmas Alia Bhatt hosted her first Christmas celebration at her new residence, the six-storey Krishna Raj Bungalow. Photos of her festivities with her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and close friends including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor soon went viral online.

She captioned the post, “wrapped in love, Christmas 2025."

Shilpa Shetty also soaked in the Christmas spirit by celebrating with her family and loved ones. She shared glimpses of the warm and joyful moments on her Instagram, offering fans a peek into the festive gathering.

"Christmassing ♥️♥️🎄🎄Wishing you and your loved ones a season filled with love, joy, warmth, family time and being fully present (and also getting presents 🎁🤪) Merry Christmas all!” she said.

Khushi Kapoor celebrated it alongside Orry, rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina, and others.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were seen brimming with happiness as they celebrated Christmas, twinning in red outfits and spreading festive cheer with their bright smiles.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a warm Christmas moment with her husband Zaheer Iqbal as the couple celebrated the festival together.

Their intimate pictures captured the love, happiness, and festive spirit of the season. Sonakshi posted a few mushy photos with Zaheer and captioned them, “Wish you a holly jolly Christmas…”

Shibani Akhtar twinned with her husband Farhan Akhtar as the couple celebrated the most wonderful time of the year. In candid photos, they were seen wearing matching red checkered T-shirts and posing together.

While tagging Farhan's account, she mentioned, “The most beautiful time of the year with the most beautiful one xx Merry Merry from mine to yours.”

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan took to social media to offer a glimpse into the Pataudi family’s Christmas celebrations. The actress shared a photo of herself posing beside a Christmas tree with her brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and their two young children, Taimur and Jeh.