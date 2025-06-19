From Avatar to Titanic, movies that broke records and earned billions in Hollywood

When it comes to Hollywood blockbusters, a few movies have gone far beyond just entertaining audiences – they have rewritten box office history. With their mix of drama, action and intrigue, these films have managed to shatter records while earning a special place in the hearts of viewers. According to data from Box Office Mojo, the following titles top the list of the highest-grossing films of all time:

1. Avatar (2009) Directed by James Cameron, Avatar was a visual spectacle that introduced us to the world of Pandora. With groundbreaking 3D effects and motion capture, it redefined what cinema could look like. The story of Jake Sully and the Na’vi people resonated with audiences worldwide. With a $2.9 billion lifetime collection, it is the highest-grossing film of all time.

2. Avengers: Endgame (2019) A Marvel masterpiece, Endgame was the ultimate superhero payoff. Directed by the Russo brothers, it brought together the Avengers for one last epic battle against Thanos. The film featured a massive cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson. With over $2.79 billion in earnings, it held the top spot for a while.

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) The long-awaited sequel to Avatar, this one took over a decade to arrive. James Cameron returned with more underwater visuals, new characters and expanded world-building. Though the hype was not as massive as the first film, The Way of Water still made a huge splash and grossed over $2.3 billion globally.

4. Titanic (1997) Another James Cameron classic, Titanic blended romance with tragedy. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film told the heart-wrenching story of Jack, Rose and the ill-fated ship. The project captured hearts worldwide and earned over $2.26 billion.

5. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) JJ Abrams revived the Star Wars franchise with The Force Awakens, introducing new entrants like Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren while honouring legacy characters like Han Solo. The nostalgic return attracted a whole new generation and earned over $2.07 billion.

