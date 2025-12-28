From Avengers Doomsday to The Odyssey: A look at the 9 most anticipated Hollywood films of 2026

Hollywood’s 2026 slate is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious in years, blending blockbuster sagas, beloved sequels and bold adaptations. From sprawling cinematic universes to intimate character stories, studios have scheduled a packed calendar that aims to draw global audiences back to theatres.

With major releases spread throughout the year, 2026 promises to be a defining moment for both commercial entertainment and artistic filmmaking.

(Note that the following list is not in any specific chronological order.)

Avengers: Doomsday ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is widely expected to be the crown jewel of the 2026 cinematic year. Set for release on 18 December 2026, the film reunites many of Marvel’s most iconic characters in a purported multiverse-spanning threat. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the project forms part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and marks a critical turning point following years of serialised storytelling.

The narrative is being kept tightly under wraps, but early marketing — including the first official trailer released in late 2025 — confirmed the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America and sees Robert Downey Jr. cast in a surprising turn as the antagonist Doctor Doom.

Producers have signalled that audiences can expect an ensemble that includes the Fantastic Four, X-Men and other established Marvel heroes, suggesting a culmination of numerous character arcs and narrative threads.

The film’s delayed release from its original spring window to December underscores the scale of its production ambitions, with studio sources emphasising the need for additional post-production time to realise its vast visual effects and storyline.

Supergirl DC Studios’ ‘Supergirl’ arrives on 26 June 2026, representing a new chapter in the evolving DC Universe. The adaptation of ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ casts Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, charting a more complex and, at times, darker trajectory for the character long rooted in comic tradition.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, the film positions Supergirl not merely as a derivative of Superman but as a formidable, standalone figure within the broader DC narrative.

Alongside Alcock, the supporting cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa, promising a mixture of grounded character drama and high-stakes action.

The anticipation around Supergirl reflects the broader challenge faced by DC Studios as it seeks to balance legacy fan expectations with fresh storytelling under the guidance of co-chief executives James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Much of the public interest centres on whether the film will redefine the character’s place in a competitive superhero landscape and establish a new flagship female superhero franchise.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is scheduled for 31 July 2026 and marks another major entry in the studio’s ongoing expansion of the Spider-Man mythos. This fourth standalone Spider-Man film features Tom Holland returning as Peter Parker, with the narrative positioned as a “fresh start” following unresolved threads from previous multiverse storylines.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the production wrapped principal photography in late 2025, even pausing briefly to accommodate Holland’s recovery from a minor injury.

The film sees the return of familiar faces such as Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau, alongside new cast members including Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Unlike many summer blockbusters, ‘Brand New Day’ will not have an IMAX release, due in part to a crowded schedule that places it alongside other major films such as live-action ‘Moana’ and ‘The Odyssey’.

Nevertheless, the title remains one of the most anticipated in Marvel’s 2026 lineup, expected to combine high-octane action with character development at the heart of Peter Parker’s ongoing journey.

The Odyssey Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ stands apart from the year’s comic-book spectacles as a bold cinematic adaptation of Homer’s ancient epic. Set for release on 17 July 2026, the film charts Odysseus’s perilous journey home after the Trojan War, with a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Zendaya as Athena.

Shot largely on IMAX’s 70 mm film format, ‘The Odyssey’ promises a textured, immersive reinterpretation of one of Western literature’s definitive texts.

Director Nolan — known for his cerebral approach to large-scale storytelling — has described the project as an opportunity to marry classical narrative with visceral filmmaking techniques.

Completing principal photography across diverse locations including Morocco, Greece and Scotland, the project’s scale and ambition have generated significant early buzz among critics and cinephiles alike.

Street Fighter ‘Street Fighter’ is an eagerly awaited live-action reboot of the iconic Capcom video game franchise, scheduled for theatrical release on 16 October 2026 through Paramount Pictures after a shift in distribution rights earlier in the decade.

The film is directed by Kitao Sakurai, with a screenplay by Dalan Musson, and represents the latest attempt to bring the enduring world of Street Fighter to the big screen in a manner faithful to its gaming roots.

It reunites a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, and Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, among others. The film’s production, co-produced by Legendary Entertainment and Capcom, wrapped principal photography in late 2025 after shooting in Australia.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Fans of the 2006 fashion comedy will be returning to the world of Runway magazine when ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ opens on 1 May 2026. The sequel reunites original stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, alongside Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, while introducing new cast members including Lucy Liu and B.J. Novak.

Directed by David Frankel with a screenplay building on the cult original, the film explores Miranda Priestly’s confrontation with a changing media landscape and Andy Sachs’s evolution in her career.

Noteworthy in early reporting is the absence of Adrian Grenier, whose character from the first film will not return, prompting speculation about new interpersonal dynamics and plot directions.

Public anticipation has grown steadily as set photos and production updates have circulated, testifying to the enduring appeal of the original and the industry’s confidence in the sequel’s commercial potential.

Dune 3 ‘Dune 3’ — officially referred to as ‘Dune: Part Three’ — is set to conclude director Denis Villeneuve’s expansive adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction saga, with a scheduled release on 18 December 2026.

The film follows ‘Dune: Part Two’ and continues the narrative that began in the 2021 adaptation of Herbert’s original novel, before moving into the territory of Dune Messiah, the second book in the series.

Returning cast members include Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, with Jason Momoa also expected to reprise his role in a more expanded capacity. Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer is confirmed to return to score the film, further maintaining creative continuity across the trilogy.

Wuthering Heights Set for release on 13 February 2026, Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ adapts Emily Brontë’s classic Gothic romance for a modern audience. The film stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, supported by a cast including Hong Chau and Alison Oliver.

Produced by LuckyChap Entertainment and distributed by Warner Bros., the adaptation emphasises psychological depth and atmospheric intensity.

Positioned around Valentine’s Day, the film aims to capture both fans of the original novel and viewers drawn to nuanced period drama.

Moana (Live-Action) Disney’s live-action adaptation of ‘Moana’ is shaping up as one of the studio’s most closely watched projects, building on the global success of the 2016 animated original.

Set for release in 2026, the film stars Catherine Laga‘aia as Moana, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as the demigod Maui, marking a rare transition from voice performance to live action. Directed by Thomas Kail, known for ‘Hamilton’, the project is being positioned as a faithful yet visually expansive retelling of Moana’s ocean-spanning journey, rooted in Polynesian culture and mythology.

Disney has emphasised that cultural consultants remain closely involved, mirroring the approach taken with the animated film to ensure authenticity in storytelling, music and visual design.

The Hollywood release calendar for 2026 spans a remarkable spectrum of filmmaking, from universe-defining superhero epics to literary adaptations and legacy sequels. With major studios investing in both established franchises and ambitious new visions, audiences can expect one of the richest years for theatrical releases in recent memory.