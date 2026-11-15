From Baahubali to Brahmastra: Indian films that made massive investments in VFX apart from ₹4,000 crore Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's latest outing, Ramayana, has drawn attention over its estimated ₹4,000-crore budget even before its release. Upon release, Ramayana Part One received strong praise for its visual effects (VFX) and CGI. However, the two-part film, backed by Namit Malhotra via Prime Focus Studios and Yash via Monster Mind Creations, is not the first Indian film to make a massive investment in visual effects.

Indian films with massive investments in VFX before Ramayana Over the years, Indian films such as Baahubali, 2.0, Brahmastra, Kalki 2898 AD and Ra One have relied heavily on visual effects to bring a larger-than-life sequence to the audience on big screen.

2.0 According to Sacnilk, 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, is among the most expensive Indian films with a reported budget of ₹543 crore. Directed by S. Shankar, the 2018 science-fiction film involved 25 VFX studios, including TAU Films, Double Negative and The Third Floor. Around 1,000 VFX artists reportedly worked on the project, which featured approximately 2,150 effects shots out of 2,500 shots in the film, according to The National.

Baahubali franchise Another blockbuster and VFX-heavy production was SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Built on a reported budget of ₹250 crore, makers hired almost 35 studios for Baahubali 2. VFX supervisor RC Kamalakannan previously shared that the team worked on nearly 2,500 effects shots in the sequel. Hyderabad-based Makuta VFX was the principal studio, which collaborated with vendors in Tashkent, London and Serbia for the project. The first instalment, Baahubali, had a budget of ₹180 crore, reported Sacnilk. A 2015 report by Outlook Business said around 25% of the two-part project's total budget, or ₹107.5 crore, was allocated to VFX alone.

Ra.One Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One is another early example of a large-scale VFX investment in Indian cinema. The film, also starring Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal, was said to be made on a budget of ₹130 crore. Red Chillies VFX worked on 3,800 shots, of which 3,307 made the final cut, reported Sacnilk. Around 400 in-house artists and more than 1,000 artists worldwide worked across 14 studios on the project, added the film tracker, citing a case study which was published after the film won the National Award for special effects in 2012.

Brahmastra: Part One Before Ramayana, there was Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, which emerged as another effects-heavy production. At an estimated budget of ₹350 crore, the film featured VFX-heavy sequences throughout the film.

As per Film Companion, around ₹150 crore was invested into its visual effects. Interestingly, Namit Malhotra's The Prime Focus group worked on the film. Reportedly, the team of over 3,000 people helmed more than 4,500 VFX shots over four years.

Kalki 2898 AD Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, also made extensive use of visual effects. It was reportedly built on a budget of ₹600 crore. Reportedly, the makers of the film spent ₹230 crore or 38% of the reported budget, on VFX. International studio The Embassy worked on approximately 700 shots for the film.

Krrish 3 Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3 reportedly had VFX expenditure of ₹30 crore against a budget of ₹94 crore, according to a 2015 report by Outlook Business. The visual effects work was done entirely in India.