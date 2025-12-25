From bestseller to screen: 7 big book adaptations to look out for on OTT in 2026

2026 is a big year for book-to-screen adaptations, both in theatres and on OTT platforms. The new year is set to mark digital debuts of some of the bestselling books, offering binge-worthy viewing for readers and streaming lovers alike.

From crime thrillers to epic romances, here are 7 must-watch movies and web series on OTT platforms:

56 Days

Plot: After a chance supermarket encounter, Oliver and Ciara embark on an intense relationship. Fifty-six days later, a savagely murdered corpse surfaces at Oliver’s apartment, leading to an intense investigation which delves into their turbulent love story, revealing grim secrets.

This psychological thriller web series is based on Catherine Ryan Howard's best-selling novel of the same name.

Cast: Dove Cameron, Avan Jogia, Karla Souza, Dorian Missick

OTT platform: Prime Video

OTT release date: 18 February 2026

People We Meet on Vacation

Plot: Best friends for over a decade, free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex spend every summer vacation together. However, things take a turn during one of their trips when the careful balance of their friendship is put to the test.

This romantic-comedy movie is an adaptation of Emily Henry's best-selling novel of the same name.

Cast: Tom Blyth, Emily Bader, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 9 January 2026

Every Year After

Plot: Two lifelong friends explore the enduring question - what if your first love was destined to be your soulmate? A sweeping romantic tale about love's timeless possibilities.

This new web series is an adaptation of Carley Fortune’s best-selling novel Every Summer After.

Cast: Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett, Michael Bradway

OTT platform: Prime Video

OTT release date: Coming Soon

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials

Plot: Set in mid 1920s England, this three-episode web series, based on Agatha Christie's novel – The Seven Dials Mystery, follows the investigation of a practical joke gone wrong murder at a lavish house party.

Cast: Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman, Corey Mylchreest, Ed Bluemel, Nabhaan Rizwan

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 15 January 2026

No Place to Be Single

BTS photo

Plot: In an idyllic Tuscan town, everybody is either in a relationship or looking for their soulmate, except Elisa, a single mother who runs a vineyard. However, the return of a childhood friend, Michele, turns her life upside down and reawakens feelings she thought had been gone forever.

This new Italian movie is an adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same title by record-breaking author Felicia Kingsley.

Cast: Matilde Gioli, Cristiano Caccamo, Amanda Campana, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Cecilia Dazzi

OTT platform: Prime Video

OTT release date: Yet to be decided

Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole

Plot: The gripping nine-episode serial killer mystery brings Jo Nesbo's Norwegian anti-hero Hole to life. “Step into the shadowy streets of Oslo, where nothing is as it seems and every clue draws you deeper into the city's dark heart,” Netflix wrote about book-to-screen web series.

Cast: Tobias Santelmann, Joel Kinnaman, Pia Tjelta, Ellen Helinder, Anders Baasmo, Maxime Baune Bochud

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 26 March 2026

Off Campus

Plot: Based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling book series, Off Campus, this multi-season college-set romantic drama web series chronicles an unexpected love story between a music student and the university's star hockey player.

Cast: Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli

OTT platform: Prime Video