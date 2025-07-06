From BTS J-Hope, Lee Min-ho, to SEVENTEEN: Celebs attend BLACKPINK’s star-studded 'Deadline' concert

BLACKPINK, the global K-pop sensation, officially kicked off their highly anticipated world tour, Deadline, on July 4, in Goyang, Seoul, marking a powerful reunion of the quartet following their respective solo endeavours.

After months of individual projects and solo releases, Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo have reunited on stage, much to the elation of fans worldwide.

BLACKPINK Begins Their World Tour The second night of BLACKPINK's Goyang concert drew widespread attention not only for BLACKPINK’s electrifying performance but also for the high-profile attendees who filled the audience. From top K-pop idols to leading Korean actors, the venue was brimming with star power.

Among the most talked-about guests was BTS' J-Hope, whose entrance reportedly caused quite a stir.

A concert-goer remarked, "Someone who attended BLACKPINK's concert today said that he thought there was an earthquake when J-Hope entered the area (sic)." Fans echoed the sentiment, expressing amazement at the crossover of major fandoms in one space.

SEVENTEEN members Mingyu, The8, and Jeonghan also made an appearance, further fuelling excitement. One fan hilariously declared, "MINGYU 5TH BLACKPINK MEMBER get him on stage now (sic)," while another couldn’t contain their shock: “OH MY GOD???? JEONGHAN AND KENTARO AT THE BLACKPINK CONCERT???? (sic)”

In addition to idol stars, the concert also welcomed renowned actors. Lee Min-ho, Jisoo's ‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint' co-star and one of Korea’s most celebrated actors, drew admiration from fans after sharing photos from the event.

One fan posted, "Jisoo's master is here! #LeeMinHo went to BLACKPINK's concert & took photos to show appreciation (sic)." Another wrote warmly, “Wow!!! Actor #LeeMinHo out here on his ig supporting #BLACKPINK_DEADLINE tour & being an amazing bestie to pretty #JISOO. Go girls, fighting (sic).”

Lee Hyeri, actress and singer, was also spotted at the venue, along with a host of other celebrity attendees, leading fans to compare the concert’s atmosphere to a major year-end music show.

One viral reaction read: "Is it a BLACKPINK concert or SBS Gayo Daejeon 2018 cause wtf?? BTS TWICE SEVENTEEN WINNER GIDLE RED VELVET are attending the show (sic)."

Fans were also thrilled by the performance itself, especially the live encore segment. After years of relying on backing tracks, the group gave a rare live encore performance, sparking excitement across social media: "BLACKPINK SINGING REALLY DURING ENCORE IT’S BEEN 6 YEARS (sic)."

As always, Jisoo’s close connections were highlighted, with a shoutout to her Snowdrop castmates in attendance: “#JISOO with her Snowdrop family at BLACKPINK Deadline World Tour Concert in Goyang Day 2 (sic).”

What stood out to many was the show of unity among celebrities, transcending fandom rivalries. One fan wrote poignantly: "The way these artists always support their fellow artists, while the fans are busy fighting over unnecessary things. It just proves the beef is all in your heads (sic)."

Indeed, BLACKPINK’s Deadline concert did not merely serve as a musical spectacle, but also as a celebration of camaraderie and mutual respect within the South Korean entertainment industry. As one fan perfectly summed it up: “BLACKPINK is literally insane for collecting both senior and junior groups. They are truly the celebrity of all celebrities (sic).”